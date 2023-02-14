Jason and Travis Kelce Told Each Other 'I Love You' in Post-Super Bowl Embrace After Chiefs Win

Jason was a good sport following his brother Travis's win with the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl Sunday

Published on February 14, 2023 03:18 PM
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

The Kelce brothers are setting a fine example for competitive siblings everywhere.

On Sunday, the NFL players made history when they played on opposing teams for Super Bowl 2023, with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beating out his brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the end of the game, cameras panned to the siblings immediately after the clock ran out to capture their embrace, and on Tuesday the NFL released audio of the emotional exchange.

"Come here," older brother Jason, 35, said to his teary-eyed brother, 33, after the Chiefs' big win, while going in for a hug. "Good job, Travis. Congratulations."

"I love you, big guy," Travis responded. "I love you, too. Good job," Jason said. "Go celebrate."

At a loss for words from the unusual predicament, Travis is heard saying, "I don't know what to tell you, big guy" as his brother insists for him "go celebrate."

"I love you," Jason adds as Travis is swept up in the celebratory moment. "Funnest year of my life."

"Go celebrate," Jason again encourages, continuing to support his brother.

Trailing at the end of the first half 14-21, the Chiefs came up with three big offensive plays and three touchdowns in the second, even after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got injured just under two minutes before halftime. With just over five minutes left at the end of the fourth quarter, the Eagles scored another touchdown, tying the game 35-35 by successfully pulling off a two-point conversion.

The Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker then kicked a field goal to win the game 38-35.

Travis appeared to say something encouraging in Jason's ear as he reacted to his brother's words during their embrace, and fans are now able to put those pieces together. When the two parted ways, the tight end did as his brother encouraged, and continued to revel in his celebratory moment, hugging his teammates and cheering loudly for the cameras.

In an interview on the field, Travis said his team was "a little uncharacteristic in the beginning" as they were trailing their opponent, but shared that "everybody had that determination" and "look in their eye" coming out in the second.

"Sure enough, the Chiefs came away with a victory, baby!" he said after kissing the Vince Lombardi trophy.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty

Travis ended his Super Bowl moment — with his voice a bit hoarse — by shouting out the Beastie Boys' lyric: "You gotta fight for your right!" from the trio's iconic 1986 single.

Before the two brothers squared off in the NFL championship on Sunday, they shared a hug on the field in the spirit of healthy competition.

As the National Anthem played before the game, Travis and Jason were both shown on the Jumbotron, with tears streaming down their faces.

Throwback of Travis and Jason Kelce
Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

Before the game, their mom, Donna, told PEOPLE that she planned to write letters for each of them. "I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," Donna shared.

The proud mom, who wore a special jersey with each of the boys' teams sewn together, said she did something similar for her sons for Christmas, but this time she was celebrating her sons' historic NFL accomplishment.

Donna Kelce holds up photos of her sons, Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
Cooper Neill/Getty

For Travis, beating his big brother on football's biggest day of the year was an indescribable experience.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," the athlete said while fighting back tears after the Super Bowl. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it's a weird feeling."

"That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end," Travis said. "We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."

