WATCH: Jason Momoa Takes His Passion for Rock Climbing to New Levels in HBO Max's 'The Climb'

Jason Momoa Takes His Passion for Rock Climbing to New Levels in HBO Max's 'The Climb'

The Aquaman star serves as a producer and host of the new competition reality series, set to premiere on Jan. 12

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on December 15, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKUce1x-njY The Climb | Official Trailer | HBO Max
Photo: HBO Max

Jason Momoa is taking rock climbing to new heights in HBO Max's The Climb.

The Aquaman star, 43, has teamed up with legendary rock climber Chris Sharma to produce a new competition series dedicated to putting amateur climbers through mental and physical challenges for a grand prize of $100,000 and a prAna sponsorship.

In the trailer, shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of the eight-episode show's Jan. 12 premiere, Momoa talks about his passion for the outdoor sport, expressing: "climbing, it's so rooted in my soul. It just opens your mind."

The pair are then seen hanging off sky-heigh granite walls and jumping into the water as Sharna explains that they first met when he began his career as a professional climber.

"We've decided to start a competition to inspire the next generation of climbers," he says in a voiceover as a group of individuals are seen getting into boats in the nightfall. "And we've enlisted champion climber Meagan Martin," he adds, hinting at the American Ninja Warrior star's appearance in the show.

The cast of ten climbers are then seen arriving in the island of Mallorca, the largest island in the Balearic Islands, as Sharna explains what's at stake. "We're gonna keep you guys on your toes. No pun intended," he adds.

The trailer gives a preview of some of the competitor's climbs, including a 70-ft. adventure up the Patiasso al Pallaso in Spain, that causes many of the varied age competitors to fall.

"When you're pushing your limits most of the time you do fail. But once in a while, it happens. That's where the magic happens," Sharna tells a competitor.

HBO Max first ordered the scenic outdoor adventure competition series in July 2021, and Momoa raved about his excitement shortly after the announcement.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jason Momoa Answer Kids' Questions: 'Oh, My Gosh, That's Adorable'

"It's a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma," he said in a release. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing."

He shared with Insider in Oct. 2021 that he's such a fan of the outdoor sport that he's used it to train for films, most recently Aquaman 2.

"There's just so many things that I've learned from climbing that this is awesome, it's such a beautiful thing to be able to share," Momoa said.

