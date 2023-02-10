Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl

"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 11:23 AM
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Photo: Kylie Kelce Instagram

Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE.

As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the field, Kylie is embracing her competitive side. "I, of course, am like, 'Sorry Travis, we're not family this week," she says jokingly, in support of Jason. "But, you know, next week, it'll be all love again."

Kylie, who is 38 weeks pregnant and planning to bring two OBs to the game with her, predicts the weekend will be "one of the most interesting family vacations ever."

Luckily, she shares that Travis and Jason's mom Donna Kelce is "handling it for everyone," as the family prepares for the big weekend.

Having both Jason and Travis get to the NFL's biggest stage is "like the culmination of all the hard work that Travis and Jason have put in," says Kylie. "And the fact that they get to play each other is just unheard of."

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Instagram

Although Kylie admits having the brothers compete against each other makes for "an interesting time" for the family, she says, "It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl."

Win or lose, Kylie thinks "it's just an incredible opportunity" for both brothers, and especially given the longevity of their careers. "People will play 10-plus years in the NFL and they don't get to be in one Super Bowl, so this is Travis's third and I believe it's Jason's second. It's just an incredible opportunity and the fact that they get to play each other is like the cherry on top."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the family awaits the arrival of Jason and Kylie's third child — joining big sisters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3 — Frida decided to sponsor Kylie as their MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher."

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday, Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie alongside a photo of her during Elliotte's birth.

During the game, as her husband and brother-in-law fight it out on the field, the 38-weeks-pregnant Kylie will have two OBs as her guests, just in case she goes into labor.

"I will have two with me," Kylie explained to PEOPLE. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck."

Related Articles
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rihanna
Sheryl Lee Ralph Met Rihanna Ahead of Their Super Bowl Performances — and Says She's 'Nervous' for Game Day
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott Named Walter Payton Man of the Year for Charity Work After Mom and Brother's Deaths
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP
first responders who saved Damar Hamlin honored at the NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with family after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'
Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl Coverage After Complaint from Woman
Jason & Travis Kelce
See Cute Throwback Photos of Travis and Jason Kelce That Show Their Football Roots
Tom Brady and Chris Godwin
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Was 'Happy' for Tom Brady When He Announced His Retirement
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Brie and Nikki Bella
Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl
Nick Sirriani and Brett Ashley Cantwell family with Santa
Who Is Nick Sirianni's Wife? All About Brett Ashley Cantwell
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, right, speaks after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, in Phoenix. At left looking on are Damar Hamlin's parents Mario and Nina Hamlin Super Bowl Football, Phoenix, United States - 08 Feb 2023
Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Speaking Appearance as He Wins NFL Community Service Award