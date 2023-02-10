Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE.

As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the field, Kylie is embracing her competitive side. "I, of course, am like, 'Sorry Travis, we're not family this week," she says jokingly, in support of Jason. "But, you know, next week, it'll be all love again."

Kylie, who is 38 weeks pregnant and planning to bring two OBs to the game with her, predicts the weekend will be "one of the most interesting family vacations ever."

Luckily, she shares that Travis and Jason's mom Donna Kelce is "handling it for everyone," as the family prepares for the big weekend.

Having both Jason and Travis get to the NFL's biggest stage is "like the culmination of all the hard work that Travis and Jason have put in," says Kylie. "And the fact that they get to play each other is just unheard of."

Travis Kelce Instagram

Although Kylie admits having the brothers compete against each other makes for "an interesting time" for the family, she says, "It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl."

Win or lose, Kylie thinks "it's just an incredible opportunity" for both brothers, and especially given the longevity of their careers. "People will play 10-plus years in the NFL and they don't get to be in one Super Bowl, so this is Travis's third and I believe it's Jason's second. It's just an incredible opportunity and the fact that they get to play each other is like the cherry on top."

As the family awaits the arrival of Jason and Kylie's third child — joining big sisters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3 — Frida decided to sponsor Kylie as their MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher."

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday, Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie alongside a photo of her during Elliotte's birth.

During the game, as her husband and brother-in-law fight it out on the field, the 38-weeks-pregnant Kylie will have two OBs as her guests, just in case she goes into labor.

"I will have two with me," Kylie explained to PEOPLE. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck."