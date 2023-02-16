Jason Derulo and Bengals' Joe Burrow Launching Women's Pro Volleyball Team in Nebraska

Jason Derulo and Joe Burrow are breaking into the Pro Volleyball Federation's newly-formed REAL Pro Volleyball league.

The Everything Is 4 artist, 33, announced Tuesday that he and the Bengals quarterback, 26, have invested in a new team based in Omaha, Neb. for the upcoming premier women's professional volleyball league, launching Feb. 2024 across North America.

"My biz partner @dannywhite17_ and I acquired a Pro Volley Ball team (Nebraska)," Derulo wrote on Instagram. "Pls help us name this team in the comments. Excited to be a part of the rise of women's sports on a global level."

He posted a video of himself and Omaha-born business partner Danny White signing paperwork and popping bottles of celebratory champagne on a private jet with two PVF execs.

"I'm just really excited to be a part of an organization that's going to raise awareness of women's sports in general," Derulo said in the clip.

Derulo told TMZ Sports: "I'm excited because volleyball is on a crazy trajectory, it's on the way up. And to be a small part in what these ladies have created is pretty incredible to me.

"I think it's gonna change sports forever," he continued. "Not just women's sports, but sports, because women's volleyball is actually leading. It's not the guys this time that [are] leading. So, I'd like for Real Pro Volleyball to be the platform that just changes women's sports forever."

Joe and his parents Jimmy and Robin Burrow were previously announced as founding members of PVF in December. "My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes," he told Front Office Sports at the time.

"No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity," added Joe. "Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door, and we are excited to see these athletes chase their dreams and goals."