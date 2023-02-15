Jason and Travis Kelce Shed 'Tears of Joy' When Talking About Mom on Post-Super Bowl Podcast

NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce sat down for a once-in-a-lifetime podcast this week.

The siblings chatted during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, just days after Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs bested Jason's Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

The two covered many topics, including whether the elder Jason is considering returning to the NFL next season.

"Man, I can't answer that right now. No chance," 35-year-old Jason said on the podcast. "We'll answer that soon enough, I guess. I don't know the answer to that right now. So I can't answer it."

He continued: "I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother, so we'll see. I'm gonna let the batteries recharge. I'm exhausted, man. It's a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I'm gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that."

Despite the disappointment of losing the Super Bowl, Jason expressed pride in his team and teammates, while also apologizing to the Eagles' fan base for not being able to bring the title back to Philadelphia.

"So, still sucked. Proud of my team, my guys," Jason said. "Sorry, Philadelphia that we couldn't f—ing get it done, but happy for you guys and, you know, that's the way it goes sometimes."

Both Jason and Travis agreed the night was made even more special thanks to the attention that was being paid to their mom, Donna Kelce.

"The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome," Jason said as he teared up. "It was awesome that she was on top of the world for a week."

"She was the heavyweight champ, man," 33-year-old Travis added. "She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you killed it. Dad, you've been killing it."

Jason said that even though he was on the losing end of the game, seeing his mom receive the spotlight was something he'll always remember.

"It was just so cool, man, to see her get to celebrate in that with us," Jason said. "It was an awesome moment. Just so happy for her and so happy that she got her moment, dad got his.

"Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl," he continued, "and you're crying after the game and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy."