Tiger Woods Among Golfers Honoring Jarrod Lyle After Pro Decides to End Cancer Treatment

Some of golf’s biggest stars are sharing their support for Australian pro golfer Jarrod Lyle, who has decided to end his cancer treatment and enter palliative care.

In honor of Lyle, 36 — who has been battling with acute myeloid leukemia for over two decades — several PGA tour players were seen wearing yellow ribbons on their caps during the opening round of the annual WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday.

The players included Tiger Woods, Brendan Steele, Jason Day and Patrick Reed.

A former caddie for the PGA Tour also tweeted a photo of a pile of yellow ribbons at the event, as well as a sign that pledged support for Lyle.

“Yellow ribbons for players and caddies provided to show support for PGA Tour family member Jarrod Lyle. Thank you for your support, thoughts and prayers for Jarrod and his family,” the sign read.

The PGA Tour is a very small family. We love together, we laugh together, and we hurt together. Our thoughts and prayers are all with Jarrod Lyle. pic.twitter.com/LXsdIDhDaJ — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) August 2, 2018

On Tuesday, the pro golfer’s wife Bri Lyle announced that her husband “has reached his limit,” and that doctors have “agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome” in this third bout with cancer.

“My heart breaks as I type this message,” Bri continued. “Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We’ll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.”

Lyle was initially diagnosed with leukemia when he was 17, but the cancer resurfaced twice more in 2012 and 2017, according to Fox News.

While Lyle continued to play in the PGA Tour and in Austrailia in between each diagnosis, last year’s reoccurrence caused his health to worsen over the past several weeks, CNN reported, adding that he has had trouble keeping food down and speaking.

Family friend Mark Hayes told ABC Australia that Lyle has been reading the kind messages penned in his honor, and plans to “continue until he can’t.”

“He takes every word on board, still reads them all,” Hayes said. “He’s eternally grateful to everyone.”