The wife of Australian pro golfer Jarrod Lyle announced he will cease treatment in his more than two-decade battle with acute myeloid leukemia and enter palliative care at his home.

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post on Tuesday, Bri Lyle said her 36-year-old husband “has reached his limit,” and doctors have “agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome” in this third bout with cancer.

“My heart breaks as I type this message,” Bri wrote in the July 31 post. “Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We’ll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.”

Lyle was initially diagnosed with leukemia when he was 17, but the cancer resurfaced twice more in 2012 and 2017, according to Fox News. While Lyle continued to play in the PGA tour and in Austrailia in between each diagnosis, last year’s reoccurrence caused his health to worsen over the past several weeks, CNN reports, and he has had trouble keeping food down and speaking.

“Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times,” Bri wrote in the message, which was posted on Lyle’s account. “My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead. Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.”

The announcement sparked an outpouring of support from the golfing world and beyond, as many took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved athlete.

“Man this is a tough one,” Dwayne Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Sending so much love, light and strength to Jarrod and his Lyle family.”

South African professional golfer Ernie Els also voiced his support.

“Life is very precious and you have been so strong,” he tweeted. “We are thinking and praying for you and your family now more than ever.”

“Jarrod has fought with the heart of a lion, always with dignity and a smile surrounded by his loving family. We Love You,” wrote Ian Baker-Finch, a golf commentator for CBS. “Please rest peacefully knowing how inspirational and beloved you remain in all our hearts.”

Family friend Mark Hayes told ABC Australia that Lyle has been reading the kind messages sent his way, and plans to continue as long as he can.

“He takes every word on board, still reads them all, I think that will continue until he can’t,” Hayes said. “He’s eternally grateful to everyone.”