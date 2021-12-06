Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Sweetly Reacts to Lions' First Win During SI Swimsuit Shoot

"Just two kids chasing their dreams," Christen Harper said of the moment while resharing the footage from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot

As the Detroit Lions ended a 15-game losing streak, Jared Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper was hard at work — but that didn't mean she was any less excited for her quarterback beau.

The model was on a shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Sunday while Goff, 27, was leading the Lions to their first victory of the season over the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27.

In the footage shared by Sports Illustrated Swim, Harper, who is wearing a yellow bikini, reacts as someone off-camera tells her the game had ended with a Lions win. "It's over? Shut up, shut up," she says.

Harper then tells those off-camera, "You guys, this is their first win, like this is crazy. ... Oh my god, this is gonna make me cry."

Captioning the video, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit said, "Christen Harper was with @SI_Swimsuit when she learned that boyfriend Jared Goff threw a game-winning touchdown for the Lions' first win. Her reaction is everything ❤️."

Harper reshared the video on her Instagram Story, adding a note that she and Goff are "just two kids chasing their dreams" with a white heart emoji. The pair have been dating since at least 2019.

Goff's role in the victory came when he threw a touchdown pass to teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown in the final moments of Sunday's game.