Jared Goff's Fiancée Says Lions Fans Sent Her Death Threats After Losses: 'My DMs Just Blow Up'

Model Christen Harper, the fiancée of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, said that she receives death threats after the team loses games.

During an interview with ESPN's Rachel DeMita on the Courtside Club podcast, 29-year-old Harper said she's learned to "not listen" to the abusive messages she receives on social media after losses.

"I get the most death threats after a loss, my DMs just blow up with, like, crazy stuff," she explained on the podcast.

"People can be crazy, people can be mean, and I think what I've learned is to just not listen," she continued. "At the end of the day it's a game, and of course it's important; for us, it's our life, and it's his life. But all those other people there, they're just there for entertainment. And they're gonna say things, and they're drunk, and they're whatever. So what I've learned is to kind of block out that noise and try to enjoy the moment because it only lasts for so long."

The 27-year-old quarterback joined the Lions in early 2021 after he was traded from the Los Angeles Rams for then-Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. Goff and Harper became engaged in June during a trip to Mexico.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper announce engagement. Christen Harper/Instagram

Harper told DeMita that Detroit fans were especially vicious after the Lions earned their first win of the season after a long losing streak last year.

At the time, Harper was posing for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature, and her happy reaction to Goff's victory was shared online. But she said fans criticized her for not being at the stadium for the win.

"There's this video of me that went viral, the Lions had their first win, and that comment section, the whole thing was like, 'if she really was a fan she would have been at the game.' And it's like dude, I can't win," she recalled. "Because if I was at the game, they'd be saying, like, 'you're a gold digger, all you're doing is following your boyfriend around.' So you really can't win.

"If you're at the game, you're too invested, that's your whole life," Harper added. "If you're not there, you're not supportive. So as women, it's like impossible to win, because they're always going to say something you're doing is wrong. It's crazy."

Harper said she was angry that critical fans could not see how important the moment was for both her and Goff.

"I was so mad I wasn't there but I was living out my dream, meanwhile, he's living out his dream," she said. "It was such a magical thing that was happening at the same time, but people just couldn't see that."

Goff and the Lions will face the Philadelphia Eagles for their first game of the 2022-2023 season on Sept. 11.