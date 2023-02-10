Janelle Monáe Celebrates Getting Picked for NBA Celebrity All-Star Game with Video of Her Training

The singer and actress couldn't contain her excitement about being chosen for the competition in a playful video posted to Instagram

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 10, 2023 10:19 PM
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

This year's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Salt Lake City will boast some serious star power from across sports and entertainment, not the least of which includes singer/actress Janelle Monáe, who will be playing for former NBA star Dwyane Wade's team.

The teams were announced Wednesday, and on Friday, Monáe showed off just how pumped up she was for the match-up in a video shared to Instagram.

In the clip, the 37-year-old multitalented performer — strikingly turned out in viral cartoonish fashion statement Big Red Boots by MSCHF — practices a hoop shot on an outdoor basketball court, then does a wild dance, barely able to contain her excitement.

"I'm officially a 2023 CELEBRITY ALL STAR GAME PLAYER," she captioned the video. "A dream come true!"

She added, addressing Coach Wade, "I'm putting in the work," then went on to thank fellow musician Sensei Bueno for being her "training buddy" and asked: "Who's gonna cheer me on?"

Wade, 41, himself commented on the post, stating, "Let's go," adding a series of enthusiastic exclamation points after the statement.

Monáe is in undoubtedly good company in terms of her team. Two-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, will serve as head coach of Team Dwyane and will be accompanied by three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonnas well as his brothersThanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo.

Actor Simu Liu, rapper 21 Savage, comedian Hasan Minhaj, musician Nicky Jam, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf and WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale will join Monáe in playing for Team Dwayne.

They'll be facing up against Team Ryan, led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and including the talents of rapper Cordae, musician Kane Brown, Phoenix Mercury star Diamond DeShielfs, WWE superstar The Miz, MLB star Albert Pujols and Jimmy Kimmel Live! correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez.

The stars will take the court for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

