While the Phoenix Suns made franchise history with their first-ever No. 1 draft pick, the biggest hit of the night was an unexpected star sighting.

Actress Jami Gertz, best known for her roles in The Lost Boys, Square Pegs, Sixteen Candles and Seinfeld, had many on Twitter talking as she represented the Atlanta Hawks during Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

“I’m very excited,” Gertz told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “We got one life. Why not be the one who gets to go be a lottery-pick (representative)? We’ve been the owners for three years now, and I feel like this is the first time we’ve taken ownership. With Lloyd and Travis being amazing hires, we are kind of like putting our stamp on it. Hopefully it will go my way (Tuesday) night, and I will continue to put my stamp on it.”

During her appearance, some viewers had waves of nostalgia as they recalled some of the ’80s star’s acting credits — and others expressed shock and disbelief on Twitter (she was even one of the night’s trending topics!) that Gertz’s husband, Tony Ressler, is a co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks since June 2015.

Actress Dana Delaney jokingly tweeted, “Phew. My longtime friend Jami Gertz is trending and it’s good news!”

Jami Gertz Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty

Phew. My longtime friend Jami Gertz is trending and it's good news! — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) May 16, 2018

I was only offline for a few minutes, and now Jami Gertz owns a basketball team? — Mirabai (@Mirabai305) May 16, 2018

Jami Gertz is married to the owner of the ATL hawks? pic.twitter.com/xW97Oasd4o — J.H.Scramble (@JHScramble) May 16, 2018

You see "Jami Gertz" trending and think, WTF happened to her?!?!?!? Then you find out she owns an NBA team with her hubby. pic.twitter.com/tNDnkxFu5W — TotalMark327, the slayer of virtual beasts (@totalmark327) May 16, 2018

Jami Gertz was the best thing to come out of the #NBADraftLottery there I said it pic.twitter.com/Zpk6VVz8Of — SHORTY FOURTY (@mannyjr1999) May 16, 2018

Needle off the record – Jami Gertz owns the Hawks??? Still Standing indeed!!! pic.twitter.com/XStzdo3F4p — Jessica (@JessicaGoldstei) May 16, 2018

The Spare-A-Square lady is representing the Atlanta Hawks in the #NBADraftLottery! pic.twitter.com/F73b7UAGoe — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 16, 2018

Ressler had requested for the actress to be in attendance at the Draft on behalf of their team. “She’s been responsible for all my luck for the past 30 years,” Ressler told AJC.

And she did bring the Hawks some good luck! The team landed the No. 3 overall pick.

Gertz even wore a red ribbon on her bra to ward off evil spirits.

Jami Gertz and husband Tony Ressler

Team Owner Jami Gertz is ready for the Draft Lottery tonight! And feeling lucky 🤞 pic.twitter.com/p1TIcE8OW6 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 15, 2018

“A lot of pressure. And I’ve had a lot of pressure in my life. I’ve done live theater. You’ve got to come up with the goods night after night, which is a lot of pressure. Tony Ressler seems to feel like I’m his gal,” Gertz told AJC.