Jamey Rootes, First President of the Houston Texans, Dead at 56: 'Our Family is Heartbroken'

Jamey Rootes, who was the first president of the Houston Texans, died on Sunday following a "battle with mental health issues." He was 56.

The death was confirmed by his wife, Melissa, in a Facebook post published on Monday that said their family was "heartbroken."

"Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021," she wrote. "Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work."

In her post, Melissa Rootes urged anyone who is "thinking about suicide or experiencing a health crisis" to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

"Our family is requesting privacy and will not be responding to media inquiries," she added. "The details of a celebration of Jamey's life will be announced at a later date.

According to ESPN, Rootes was hired by the Texans in 2002 and remained in the position until he resigned in 2021.

"We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away," Texans owners Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair said in a tribute published to the team's Twitter page. "For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans. We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team."

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time," they added.

Rootes also briefly served as CEO for Houston's Dynamo and Dash soccer teams, the Houston Chronicle noted. In April, he joined Rice University's sports management department to head their sports analytics program.

During his time with the Texans, the team recorded 185 consecutive sellout games and earned multiple awards for marketing, the outlet said.

Reid Ryan, the former Houston Astros president, paid tribute to Rootes in a post on Twitter Monday night.

"When I came to the Astros in 2013, Jamey Rootes was one of the first people to welcome me," Ryan wrote. "His 'can do' attitude was infectious. He loved Houston and worked hard to promote the city."

"I valued his opinion and he pushed me to be better. Prayers for Melissa and his family," he wrote.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.