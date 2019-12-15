James 'Radio' Kennedy, Beloved S.C. Football Icon Who Inspired Cuba Gooding Jr. Film, Dies at 73

Image zoom James "Radio" Kennedy Amber M. McCloskey/The Herald/AP

James “Radio” Kennedy, a man with mental disabilities who became a beloved icon to a South Carolina high school football team, has died, the high school confirmed. He was 73.

T.L. Hanna High School announced Kennedy died while surrounded by his family on early Sunday morning. The school’s athletic director, John Cann, said the details for Kennedy’s funeral, which will be handled by McDougald Funeral Home in Anderson, South Carolina, have not yet been finalized.

Kennedy was “an integral part” of T.L. Hanna High School’s football team ever since the mid-1960s, according to a tribute written by the school’s former principal Sheila Hilton, who explained that Kennedy earned the nickname “Radio” because he always held a transistor radio up to his ear when he would show up on the school’s football field.

“He became a fixture at football practices, standing passively and watching, until one day when he began to mimic the coaches’ signals and tried his hand at yelling out commands,” Hilton wrote. “At that point, he could have been labeled a distraction and sent away. But he was not. The coaches embraced him, and as coaches came and went, someone would always take over in caring for him.”

Students, faculty, coaches and the community around T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson all grew to know and love Kennedy, who became the number one fan of the school’s football team.

Kennedy was also given permanent status as an 11th-grade student at the school, so he would never have to graduate and leave.

Some people are here to teach kindness. We love you “Radio”. RIP pic.twitter.com/0WqqmY5Wax — TL Hanna Cheer (@tlhcheerleading) December 15, 2019

“Everyone has a story to tell, some of them priceless — his eating a cooler full of sandwiches that had been made for the team and stored safely on the bus; his pass-kick-and-throw half-time shows; his permanent status as a junior, with no threat of graduation; and his astounding ability to name the mascot of any team in the state,” Hilton wrote. “The stories could fill the pages of a lengthy book, each showing the child-like innocence and loving heart that existed within him.”

Kennedy was also the inspiration for a 1996 Sports Illustrated article that was later adapted into the 2003 movie Radio, according to CNN. The film focused on the relationship between Kennedy, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., and coach Harold Jones, played by Ed Harris.

“Sometimes God sends us inspiration in the human form… James Robert ‘Radio’ Kennedy was and will always be the wings to that inspiration. I will love and miss him always,” the actor told PEOPLE in a statement.

Jones did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding Kennedy’s death.

Hilton wrote that Kennedy’s story contains “a lesson of which all of us need to be reminded,” that “love and compassion can change lives.”

“Because he was embraced by caring people, he was stimulated to learn,” she wrote. “Because he was loved, he found his place in the world. Because people looked past his disabilities and imperfections, he found a way to make his own unique contribution to the world. What a lesson there is to be learned here. How many lost souls could be saved with a little care and attention?”

“The thousands of students who have made their way through the halls of T. L. Hanna over the years have seen the results of the love and caring given to Radio,” Hilton continued. “He had a permanent smile on his face. He was never without his ability to shake hands and hug necks. He returned exponentially whatever love was given to him.”