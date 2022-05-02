James Madison University Softball Team Cancels Remainder of Season Following Death of Star Catcher

JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte announced the team will not play the remaining games of the 2022 season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett

The James Madison University softball team has canceled all remaining games of the 2022 season following the death of star catcher Lauren Bernett, head coach Loren LaPorte announced Monday.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," LaPorte said in a statement. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion," she continued. "We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett during a NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley/ap

The team already canceled five games last week while mourning the loss of the star athlete. The JMU Dukes end their season at 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play, winning their five final games, the team said.

Last week, authorities with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced that Bernett's death has been ruled as an apparent suicide, multiple outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News reported.

"The official report from the medical examiner's office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time," Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told AP.

Bernett's death was announced April 26 in a joint statement from JMU President Jonathan Alger and Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne.

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program," read the statement.

"Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together."

News of Bernett's death came just a day after she was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week.