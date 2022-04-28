James Madison University Softball Player Lauren Bernett's Cause of Death Revealed, Pending Official Report
A cause of death has been revealed for James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett.
Authorities with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced that Bernett's death has been ruled as an apparent suicide, multiple outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News report. An investigation into Bernett's death is ongoing.
"The official report from the medical examiner's office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time," Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told AP.
Rockingham County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Bernett's death was announced Tuesday in a joint statement from James Madison University President Jonathan Alger and Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne.
"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program," read the statement.
"Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together."
News of Bernett's death comes just a day after she was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week. Her teammate, Lexi Rogers, also earned Rookie of the Week honors.
The award came after Bernett and the team faced Drexel University over the weekend. Bernett went 7-for-9 in the series, hitting .788 with seven RBIs and four runs scored, the school said.
She recorded four of her seven hits of the series on Sunday, which also included a home run.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.