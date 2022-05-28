The former IndyCar driver spoke to PEOPLE about the skills he took from the popular dance competition with him to the broadcast booth

Race Car Driver James Hinchcliffe on How Dancing with the Stars Prepared Him for Broadcasting

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was altered with digital filters.) James Hinchliffe driver of the #27 NAPA Auto Parts Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB poses during previews ahead of the Bathurst 1000, which is part of the Supercars Championship at on October 09, 2019 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Race car driver James Hinchcliffe announced he'd be stepping away from competing full-time in IndyCar last year, but it wasn't long before the six-time champion found a new passion: broadcasting.

Hinchcliffe, 35, spoke to PEOPLE about making the transition from the track to the broadcast booth, and how his successful stint on Dancing with the Stars helped him get there.

"I'm not driving anymore, but calling all the Indy car races, calling all the sports car races in between," Hinchcliffe told PEOPLE. "I think one of the things that attracted me to it in the first place was, there's something about the rush of live TV. They do that countdown, the light goes on, and you're on."

Hinchcliffe became a fan favorite during the show's 23rd season of the celebrity dancing competition, with him and partner Shana Burgess ultimately finishing in second place.

Competing in the series allowed the driver to develop skills in performance that racing didn't offer, he said now, reflecting. And now, working for NBC Sports, Hinchcliffe believes those same performance skills have been key for when he's live commentating on races.

"It's not just about doing the steps and going through the motions. There's an entire performance element to it," he explained to PEOPLE.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episodes 2311" - After weeks of stunning competitive dancing, the final four couples advance to the finals of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, JAMES HINCHCLIFFE James Hinchcliffe competes on Dancing With the Stars in 2016 | Credit: Eric McCandless/Disney

Added Hinchcliffe: "You're not just talking about the race, you're almost ... making people understand how dramatic it is and how cool it is, what these drivers are doing out there."

He's still always learning about his new career, though, he said. "There's a few more elements that are kind of new and different to me still that we'll be doing for the first time. I don't know what ritual to have yet or what warmups to do," Hinchcliffe explained.

James Hinchcliffe says Dancing with the Stars helped prepare him for a broadcast career James Hinchcliffe joins the broadcast booth for the Indy 500 | Credit: NBC Sports

Unfortunately for the race car driver, he doesn't think he'll be able to use the same pre-show ritual he had during Dancing with the Stars: "Tequila."

"I don't think that's going to be a good idea for this one," he laughed.