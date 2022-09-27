James Harden Jokes He Lost '100 Lbs.' During the NBA Offseason: 'Tweet That'

The Philadelphia 76er spoke about his summertime conditioning efforts and renewed focus on his diet during the league's media day on Monday

By
Published on September 27, 2022 12:29 PM
CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during media day at the 76ers Training Complex on September 26, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty

James Harden is feeling lighter this season — to the point where he says he's lost "100 lbs."

The Philadelphia 76er made the claim on Monday during the NBA's media day, drawing skepticism about the accuracy of his assertion — even from teammate Joel Embiid, who was seen smirking when the two took questions from reporters.

Harden, 33, said his new physique is thanks to a focus on his diet in the off-season, as well as getting proper rest and strengthening his muscles. Then, a reporter asked how much weight he lost.

"100 lbs.," he said, to laughs from the crowd. "Tweet that."

Embiid, seated next to Harden, rolled his eyes slightly and offered a sly smirk to reporters.

Harden is currently listed at 6 ft. 5 in. and 220 lbs., according to the team's roster, but his conditioning has been a looming question mark since the one-time league MVP left the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season.

Harden had then joined the Brooklyn Nets, and midway through last season went to the 76ers in a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons. Seth Curry and Andre Drummond also went to Brooklyn — plus two first round draft picks — while Philadelphia also received Paul Millsap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harden had only been with Brooklyn for 13 months, after landing there after an acrimonious departure from the Houston Rockets.

ames Harden
James Harden. Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty

Last season, the guard dealt with left hamstring tightness which sidelined him for most of February, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which he alluded to during Monday's press conference.

"Just the last year and a half, I wasn't healthy enough to put the proper work in, like I'm used to," he said. "This summer was huge for me in that aspect."

Head coach Doc Rivers seconded Harden's assessment –– if not his exact weight loss –– and also praised Embiid for his off-season efforts.

"They had a great summer," Rivers said of Harden and Embiid, per the Inquirer. "Both of them. … James put in a lot of work this summer. So, yeah, we are happy where everybody is right now."

Related Articles
Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers
Ben Simmons Talks About Mental Health, Says He Was in 'Bad Place' During Time with Philadelphia 76ers
Hannah Davis with former MLB player Derek Jeter attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter's Relationship Timeline
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He 'Wasn't' Out Filming 'The Masked Singer' : 'Wouldn't Really Fit My Profile'
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James
Everything You Need to Know About the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Disney World
NBA May Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on the Courts at Disney World for the Season Restart: Reports
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
Brooklinen's new home fragrance line
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Candle Collection, Plus More New Home Products
LeBron James
LeBron James and L.A. Lakers Will Not Play Against Clippers Days After Kobe Bryant's Death
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDz1-7b29dQ 4:49 / 5:23 Steph Curry's opening monologue at the 2022 ESPYs 5,665 views Jul 20, 2022 ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn…
Stephen Curry Opens 2022 ESPY Awards with Joke About LeBron James: He 'Hosted After Losing the NBA Finals'
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Wearing a Bikini: 'I Gained and Lost 100-Lb. 3 Times'
Los Angeles - 15 July 2022 - eBay hosted a live baseball trading card draft featuring actor and baseball fanatic Miles Teller with help from World Series champion Chase Utley, to select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault: a 31,000 square foot secured facility and digital marketplace for trading card collectors.- Pictured: Miles Teller - Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Miles Teller Jokes He Went into 'D1 Acting' Instead of Becoming a Professional Baseball Player
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021