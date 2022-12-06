James Harden Credits His Mom — and a Childhood Christmas Gift — for His Success: 'You Built This!'

James Harden might be a silent sniper on the court, but when it comes to the holidays, the Philadelphia 76ers star is a big softie!

In fact, the 33-year-old athlete credits a childhood Christmas gift from his mom for inspiring him to pursue his dreams in the NBA.

Harden tells PEOPLE that his favorite holiday memory was, "Getting a new basketball and then when my mom put a court in the backyard."

The Los Angeles native and 10-time NBA All-Star says, "Back then, I was just having fun...little did I know it would turn into where I am at today. Thanks, mom, you built this!"

James Harden for Therabody. Therabody

In partnership with Therabody, Harden appears in a holiday-themed ad spot to encourage others to "give the gift of movement" this holiday season.

While basketball fans know Harden for his on-court excellence, he says filming the commercial was "a ton of fun" and he enjoyed "being able to show a different side of myself to fans."

Harden tells PEOPLE he "usually spends the holidays with teammates" as he's typically mid-season in December. However, the NBA star explains, "I always make an effort to show the people I love how important they are to me."

This year, Harden says he's "giving Theraguns to staff members at the arena in Philly to show how much I appreciate them." Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center is home to Harden and the 76ers, and he says the arena's staff "are the glue that keeps the whole place running."

The arena staff "do so much for" the players and the organization and "really are a part of the team," according to Harden, who says "they help make the arena our home away from home."