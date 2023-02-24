James Harden Helps Michigan State University Student Who Was Paralyzed in Campus Shooting

A gunman opened fire at Michigan State University on Feb. 13 leaving three students dead and critically injuring five more

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 07:49 PM
CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses at 76ers Training Complex on September 26, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images); John Hao https://web.archive.org/web/20230219191615/https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-needed-for-a-beloved-global-spartan-john-h
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty; gofundme

A student who was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University's campus has received a surprise from his favorite basketball player.

John Hao, who was paralyzed from the chest down in the shooting, is one of five students who were critically injured in the Feb.13 attack.

His roommate Argent Qian explained in a GoFundMe campaign created on his behalf that after he was shot in the back during the shooting, "the bullet severed John's spinal cord (t7-t8) and critically injured his lungs."

Once Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was made aware that he is Hao's favorite basketball player thanks to what his roommate wrote in the campaign description, he reached out to give Hao a helping hand.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong. You're alright. You'll be alright, I promise you are," Harden is heard telling Hao during a Facetime call that the two shared in a video acquired by ESPN.

Harden, 33, continued during the call: "I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, alright? I'm with you. I know it's tough right now but you have to stay physically strong you know what I mean? You just gotta think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.

Harden closed their phone call by telling him, "let me know if you need anything else."

Along with sending Hao a pair of game-worn sneakers, the player also contributed to the GoFundMe campaign.

While speaking to ESPN after Thursday's game about his phone call with Hao, he said he wanted to help because there are things "bigger than basketball."

"The more I can encourage and rub off this energy that I have and give him hope, I feel like that's what I'm here for," he continued.

"And that's what I've got this platform for. Hopefully, he can recover and bounce back out of that sooner than later, but I gave him my number, so whenever he ever feels like he needs anything he can call me and I check up on him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The campaign to help Hao has currently reached over $384,000 in donations which his roommate adds will assist his family with medical bills.

"Let us come together, especially as Spartans, to show the world that we support John and want him to achieve his dreams. John's story is a tragic reminder of the importance of coming together and supporting one another during times of need," he added in the campaign's description.

Related Articles
Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll
Russell Wilson Denies Report He Asked Seahawks to Fire Coach Pete Carroll: 'I Love Pete'
chad johnson
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Says He Lived in the Cincinnati Bengals' Stadium for 2 Years
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer, Curt Menefee and Jimmy Johnson attend the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)
FOX's Jay Glazer Shares How Michael Strahan Helped Him Through 'Debilitating' Anxiety and Depression
Bruce Arians; Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bruce Arians Points to Tom Brady's Personal Life for Bucs' Struggles: He Had 'a Lot of S--- Going On'
eli manning, taylor swift
Eli Manning Says He Failed to Buy Taylor Swift Concert Tickets 'Just Like Everybody Else'
NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Aaron Rodgers Exits His 'Partially Underground' Darkness Retreat as He Considers His NFL Future
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Eagles Player Josh Sills Waives Arraignment After Getting Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges
Michael B Jordan, NY Giants
Eli Manning Helped Michael B. Jordan Live Out His New York Giants Fantasy: 'He Was Like a Little Kid'
Charles Barkley arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Charles Barkley Says Younger NBA Players Don't Need Multiple Cars: 'I Got a Kia'
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics poses for a picture with recording artist Bia after the game against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on November 25, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Rapper BIA Says She's Been a 'Hardcore Ride or Die' Boston Celtics Fan Since Childhood
Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards reacts at the court during the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Dwight Howard and 11 Other Players Ejected After Fight Breaks Out During Taiwan Basketball Game
Peyton Hillis attends "A League Of Their Own" event at Geena Davis' 2nd Annual Bentonville Film Festival
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis Says He 'Should Make a 100% Recovery' After Nearly Drowning Saving His Kids
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: 'There She Is'
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hasan Minha
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His Little-Known Last Name and Talks Cultural Identities with Hasan Minhaj
Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans smiles as he heads off the field prior to for the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Heisman Winner Caleb Williams Wants to Play for the Miami Dolphins: 'Probably My Number 1 Spot'
Fall Out Boy takes the stage at American Express All-Star Live at Hammerstein Ballroom broadcast live on TNT to tip-off NBA All-Star 2015
Charles Barkley Wants American Companies to 'Get Off Their A--' and Endorse WNBA Players