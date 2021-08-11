Jamaica's Hansle Parchment tracked down the volunteer to repay her — and show her his gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles

Olympic Hurdler Finds Volunteer Who Paid for His Cab After He Nearly Missed His Semi-Final Race

Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment is beyond grateful for the Olympic volunteer who made his gold medal dreams in Tokyo come true.

Parchment, 31, shared a video on Aug. 7 detailing the story of how a Good Samaritan helped him get to the proper venue for his 110-meter hurdle semi-final race after he took the wrong bus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The runner explained that he had been listening to music and not paying attention as he boarded the bus, and ended up in the wrong spot. There, a woman named Trijana gave him money to catch a taxi to get there in time, as his only other option was to take a bus back to the Olympic village and another bus to the race.

"If I had done that, I wouldn't get there in time to even warm up. I had to find another way," Parchment said. "I was trying to get one of the branded cars for the Games to take me, but these people are very strict and adhering to the rules, and I would have to have to book the car from beforehand to get it to leave."

The athlete then spotted Trijana and asked for help. "I saw this volunteer and I had to beg, 'cause of course she is not allowed to do much, and she actually gave me some money to take one of the taxis that are affiliated with the Games," he shared. "And that's how I was able to get to the warm-up in time, and had enough time to compete."

Two days after Parchment won gold on Aug. 5, he documented his journey as he tracked down Trijana. "I'm going to find her and show her my gold medal that I was able to get because she helped me," he said in the video.

The Jamaican Olympic medalist quickly located her at the same venue they met.

"You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day," he told Trijana as he showed her the gold medal and let her hold it for a moment before they posed for a photo. Parchment also paid her back and gave her a Team Jamaica shirt.

In the caption of the video, he wrote, "Reminder to be grateful always… The Japanese people are the sweetest ever. Thank you my friend @d_treefairy 🤗."

Trijana also posted a selfie of herself on Instagram in the shirt from Parchment.

"I'm full of gratitude to everyone. This is a gift from dear Hansle. 🇯🇲 🌼," she captioned the post. "Perfect fit! Thank you so much dear Hansle!"

RELATED VIDEO: Tamyra Mensah-Stock Will Help Mom's 'Dream Come True' by Using Olympic Prize Money to Buy Food Truck

"Happy it fits perfectly 🙌🏾💪🏾," Parchment commented.