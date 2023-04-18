Jalen Hurts Signs Record-Breaking $255M, 5-Year Deal with Philadelphia Eagles: Reports

Jalen Hurts is reportedly now the NFL's highest-paid player.

The Philadelphia Eagles and their quarterback, 24, have reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension with the National Football League, the team announced Monday. "We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season," the team shared in a joint post with the star athlete on Instagram.

Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network and ESPN's Adam Schefter both tweeted that the extension would go through 2028 at a record-breaking $255 million. "$179.3 million guaranteed for injury," Rappaport wrote of the "complicated" contract.

Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group, the same agency that reps LeBron James, negotiated the deal, CNN reported. Rappaport also shared that the extension includes a "no-trade clause," reportedly a first for the Eagles.

Hurts made his Super Bowl debut against Patrick Mahomes in February when the two teams met for Super Bowl LVII.

Though the Eagles lost 38 to 35 against the Chiefs, Hurts, who was drafted in 2020, posted MVP-worthy stats throughout the 2022-23 NFL season.

"You either win or you learn," Hurts told reporters including NBC Sports immediately following the team's Super Bowl loss. "That's how I feel. You either win or you learn. Win, lose, I always reflect on the things I could have done better, anything you could have done better to try and take that next step. That'll be the same process I always have going on."

In an interview with ESPN, Philadelphia's left tackle Jordan Mailata called Hurts "one of the hardest workers I've ever seen in my life. Second year as a full-year starter, and he's taking us to the Super Bowl?"

Hurts and the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl after defeating the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game.

Mitchell Leff/Getty

The team is now looking forward to an even brighter season.

"The thing with Jalen that I'm so optimistic about is he's just got this incredible — I'm not telling you anything you don't know here, but seeing him virtually every day, he's got an incredible passion for being phenomenal," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie shared on Mar. 26 at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. "You see that in the great ones. We all know in other sports and with certain quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by their obsession with detail and work ethic."

Lurie continued: "We always knew Jalen was talented, had a very live arm that we thought was discounted in college because he was such a great runner, and his character was always considered great, but maybe the advantage we had was we really respected his ability to throw the football and that that would improve based on tremendous work ethic."

"I think the future is so great for him. He's 24 years old. Honestly, I don't know if I've ever met somebody that mature at age 24," Lurie shared, noting he himself has a 27-year old son. "Jalen is the most mature 24-year-old I've ever come across."

Now in the "prime of his career," the Eagles site notes that they "couldn't be more thrilled to have him continuing to strive for more greatness and team success."

Keeping a positive outlook at the end of the 2022 season, Hurts said:

"I have had the opportunity to watch it [the Super Bowl] and I think I'm going to move forward with all of those experiences in mind and try to use those things to better myself and grow and help the guys around me and we're going to definitely use that as an experience to take a step and move forward. You have to look yourself in the mirror and assess it for what it is and do the things that need to be done to grow from it. I think that's my mentality going on and I think that will be this whole entire team's mentality moving forward."