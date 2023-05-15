Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Continues to 'Be the Best Version of Myself' As He Earns Master's Degree

The Eagles quarterback, fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl and a record-breaking contract extension, received his master's over the weekend

By
Sean Neumann
Published on May 15, 2023 04:20 PM
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Earning a master's degree? Just add it to the list of things Jalen Hurts has accomplished already this year.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, who's fresh off leading his team to the Super Bowl in February and signing a historic contract extension last month, returned to the University of Oklahoma to receive his master's degree over the weekend — another milestone for the impressive 24 year old.

"I Know Momma Proud Of This One..," Hurts wrote in an Instagram post announcing he had received his master's degree in human relations.

"You different. Congratulations," former Alabama teammate Dallas Warmack replied on Instagram.

Hurts was the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 2016 until 2018, when he transferred to Oklahoma to become the starting quarterback for the Sooners in his senior year. At Oklahoma, Hurts led the team to a Big 12 Championship and finished second behind Joe Burrow for the Heisman Trophy award.

Hurts' alma mater congratulated him on his graduation with a tweet on Friday, calling him a "Sooner for life," and sharing an image of the NFL star standing behind the podium during the Class of 2023's graduation ceremony.

The university's dean of students, Dr. David Sarratt, also shared a video of Hurts smiling as the audience cheered him walking across the stage to receive his degree. "Congratulations!" the dean wrote.

Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts. Jalen Hurts/Instagram

On Instagram, Hurts' agent Nicole Lynn shared her congratulations, calling Hurts the "hardest worker I know!"

Lynn helped Hurts lock in a historic five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles last month. The deal made Hurts the highest paid player in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

"The thing with Jalen that I'm so optimistic about is he's just got this incredible — I'm not telling you anything you don't know here, but seeing him virtually every day, he's got an incredible passion for being phenomenal," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in March at the NFL Annual Meeting. "You see that in the great ones. We all know in other sports and with certain quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by their obsession with detail and work ethic."

Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Lurie added Hurts is "the most mature 24-year-old I've ever come across."

So much so that the teammate Trevon Diggs is already envisioning what's next for the star quarterback: "Definitely can see him running for President," he tweeted.

