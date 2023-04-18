Jalen Hurts Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Bry Burrows: 'I Am Spoken For'

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback says his love for girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows is "an irreplaceable feeling"

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 11:45 AM
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrow. Photo: Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty

Jalen Hurts is "spoken for."

The Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback, who led his team to this year's Super Bowl and signed a record-breaking contract extension on Monday, is opening up about his love life for the first time in a new cover story by Essence.

In a profile about the 24-year-old NFL star, Hurts confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows, telling the magazine: "I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for."

Rumors began to swirl when Burrows joined Hurts on the field after the Eagles' NFC Championship win, appearing to hard-launch their relationship. But the quarterback tells Essence he and Burrows have been dating on-and-off since college, when the two met at the University of Alabama.

Burrows graduated with her bachelor's degree in 2017 before receiving her MBA at Alabama's Manderson School of Business, while Hurts left the school in early 2019 to play his senior season at Oklahoma.

"I knew a long time ago," Hurts tells Essence about Burrows. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty
Jalen Hurts (1) in action, celebrates following game vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both Hurts and Burrows are private, but accomplished in their own rights. Burrows lives in Dallas and works in tech as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM, where she's worked for about four years, according to LinkedIn.

In college, while Hurts was leading the Crimson Tide to national and conference championships, so was Burrows as a member of the school's MBA Case Team. Burrows helped the Crimson Tide win the 2019 SEC Championship and has called the win "one of my most memorable moments of grad school."

This week has surely been memorable for Hurts. The Houston native signed a $255 million, five-year contract extension with the Eagles, making him the highest paid player annually in NFL history.

"The future is so great for him," Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie told ESPN. "He's 24 years old. Honestly, I don't know if I've ever met somebody that mature at age 24."

Related Articles
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes a family portrait in the endzone with his brother, sister, and mother, before the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
Bubba Watson poses with wife Angie and children Dakota and Caleb after winning the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California
Who Is Bubba Watson's Wife? All About Angie Watson
peyton manning
Peyton Manning Reveals Unique Super Bowl Advice He Texted to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'Keep Your Routine'
AJ McCarron #2 of the Houston Texans, his wife Katherine Webb-McCarron pose for a photo on the sidelines before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. McCarron was making his first start as a Texan
Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron: All About Their Relationship and Family
Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones' Dad Predicted NFL Stardom for His Son, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — and Got It in Writing
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game
Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson Shares 'Letter to My Fans' After Requesting Trade from Baltimore 
Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher
Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? All About Olivia Holzmacher
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP
Sophie Scott and Mac Jones attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Who Is Mac Jones' Girlfriend? All About Sophie Scott
Nick Sirriani and Brett Ashley Cantwell family with Santa
Who Is Nick Sirianni's Wife? All About Brett Ashley Cantwell
Trea Turner #8 of Team USA throws to first in the eighth inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Cuba and Team USA at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida
All About Trea Turner, the Philadelphia Phillies Star Dominating the World Baseball Classic
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers Ready for Trade to New York Jets After 18 Years with Packers: 'Time to Move On'
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday