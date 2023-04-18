Jalen Hurts Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Bry Burrows: 'I Am Spoken For'

Jalen Hurts is "spoken for."

The Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback, who led his team to this year's Super Bowl and signed a record-breaking contract extension on Monday, is opening up about his love life for the first time in a new cover story by Essence.

In a profile about the 24-year-old NFL star, Hurts confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows, telling the magazine: "I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for."

Rumors began to swirl when Burrows joined Hurts on the field after the Eagles' NFC Championship win, appearing to hard-launch their relationship. But the quarterback tells Essence he and Burrows have been dating on-and-off since college, when the two met at the University of Alabama.

Burrows graduated with her bachelor's degree in 2017 before receiving her MBA at Alabama's Manderson School of Business, while Hurts left the school in early 2019 to play his senior season at Oklahoma.

"I knew a long time ago," Hurts tells Essence about Burrows. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty

Both Hurts and Burrows are private, but accomplished in their own rights. Burrows lives in Dallas and works in tech as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM, where she's worked for about four years, according to LinkedIn.

In college, while Hurts was leading the Crimson Tide to national and conference championships, so was Burrows as a member of the school's MBA Case Team. Burrows helped the Crimson Tide win the 2019 SEC Championship and has called the win "one of my most memorable moments of grad school."

This week has surely been memorable for Hurts. The Houston native signed a $255 million, five-year contract extension with the Eagles, making him the highest paid player annually in NFL history.

"The future is so great for him," Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie told ESPN. "He's 24 years old. Honestly, I don't know if I've ever met somebody that mature at age 24."