Ga. Football Star Jalen Carter Surrenders to Police After Car Crash That Killed Teammate, Staffer

The University of Georgia football player is currently charged with two misdemeanors

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 09:11 AM
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on in Indianapolis NFL Combine Football, Indianapolis, United States - 28 Feb 2023
Photo: AJ Mast/AP/Shutterstock

University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter has surrendered to police following a car crash that killed his teammate and a team staffer.

Carter, 21, turned himself in at the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:33 p.m. local time on Wednesday evening, and was released at 11:49 p.m. that same night, jail records show.

The defensive tackle is currently charged with two misdemeanors — reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.

Police had previously issued an arrest warrant for Carter on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the incident that killed his teammate, Devin Willock, and team staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter (88) during the G-Day intrasquad spring game on April 16, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.
John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Police allege that Carter, in a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, and LeCroy, 24, in a 2021 Ford Expedition, had been racing after they left Athens, Ga. just after 2:30 a.m.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," police said in a prior statement to PEOPLE.

Authorities said they believe LeCroy was speeding at 104 miles per hour and had also been intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of .197, during the time of the crash.

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Icon Sportswire via AP Images; Chandler LeCroy/Instagram

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported based on documents obtained from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that Carter had spoken to officers on the scene and provided clashing statements. He reportedly told officers initially that he heard the crash from a nearby apartment building, then claimed that he had been driving behind LeCroy. He had also allegedly denied he had been racing to the police.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in an initial report released days after the crash that LeCroy "failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway," going on to strike a "[Georgia] Power Pole and another utility pole cutting them in half."

Her car then "struck a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel" and the vehicle began "rotating clockwise" before striking another tree on the driver's side. Willock had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, per the report. The crash happened at 2:45 a.m., just hours after fans packed Sanford Stadium to celebrate the team's national championship.

ATHENS, GA - APRIL 16: Jalen Carter #88 before the Georgia Bulldogs Spring game at Sanford Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Athens, Georgia.
Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty

Former UGA players, like Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles, and current players, like linebacker Nolan Smith, shared tributes to both Willock and LeCroy on social media following news of the crash.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department," a statement from UGA read. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Related Articles
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter (88) during the G-Day intrasquad spring game on April 16, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.
Arrest Warrant Out for Georgia Football Star Jalen Carter Over Car Crash That Killed His Teammate
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Georgia Football Player and Team Staffer Killed in Car Crash Hours After Championship Celebration
Due to the fatal crash at North Avenue and Wolfe Street, traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours
1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Slitz/AP/Shutterstock (13715282r) Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett during a parade celebrating the Bulldog's second consecutive NCAA college football national championship, in Athens, Ga Georgia Celebration Football, Athens, United States - 14 Jan 2023
Star UGA Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested for Public Intoxication in Texas: Report
Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) after the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga
Georgia's Devin Willock Shared Love to Fan in Final Tweet Before Fatal Car Crash: A 'Special Thank U'
Ga. Father of 3 Says He Crashed Car at Over 100 MPH When Accelerator Stuck, Feared Killing Other Drivers
Ga. Man Says He Crashed Car at 100 MPH When Accelerator Stuck and He Feared Killing Other Drivers
AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images); https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamea-harriss-son For Jamea Harris’s Son ; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Star Alabama Basketball Player Accused of Providing Gun Used in Killing of Woman
Brandon Miller (24) of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks into the distance during a basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.
Alabama Basketball Star Brandon Miller Scores Game Winner amid Alleged Involvement in Fatal Shooting
Authorities Solved Mystery of Fatal Tesla Crash Where Nobody Was Found Behind the Wheel
Mystery of Deadly Tesla Crash Solved as Authorities Share Why No One Was in Driver's Seat
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Antwineesha Burse
1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the ESPN Events Invitational college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iona Gaels on November 25, 2021 at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.
Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman
The New England Patriots plane
Robert Kraft Lends Patriots Team Plane to UVA Football Players Traveling to Teammates' Funerals
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors