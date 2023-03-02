Ga. Football Star Jalen Carter Surrenders to Police After Car Crash That Killed Teammate, Staffer

University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter has surrendered to police following a car crash that killed his teammate and a team staffer.

Carter, 21, turned himself in at the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:33 p.m. local time on Wednesday evening, and was released at 11:49 p.m. that same night, jail records show.

The defensive tackle is currently charged with two misdemeanors — reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.

Police had previously issued an arrest warrant for Carter on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the incident that killed his teammate, Devin Willock, and team staff member Chandler LeCroy.

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Police allege that Carter, in a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, and LeCroy, 24, in a 2021 Ford Expedition, had been racing after they left Athens, Ga. just after 2:30 a.m.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," police said in a prior statement to PEOPLE.

Authorities said they believe LeCroy was speeding at 104 miles per hour and had also been intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of .197, during the time of the crash.

Icon Sportswire via AP Images; Chandler LeCroy/Instagram

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported based on documents obtained from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that Carter had spoken to officers on the scene and provided clashing statements. He reportedly told officers initially that he heard the crash from a nearby apartment building, then claimed that he had been driving behind LeCroy. He had also allegedly denied he had been racing to the police.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in an initial report released days after the crash that LeCroy "failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway," going on to strike a "[Georgia] Power Pole and another utility pole cutting them in half."

Her car then "struck a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel" and the vehicle began "rotating clockwise" before striking another tree on the driver's side. Willock had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, per the report. The crash happened at 2:45 a.m., just hours after fans packed Sanford Stadium to celebrate the team's national championship.

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty

Former UGA players, like Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles, and current players, like linebacker Nolan Smith, shared tributes to both Willock and LeCroy on social media following news of the crash.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department," a statement from UGA read. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."