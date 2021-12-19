Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley with One-Punch Knockout: 'I've KO'ed Everyone I've Fought'

Tyron Woodley stepped in for a rematch against Jake Paul in place of Tommy Fury on Saturday following his initial August defeat, which resulted in Woodley getting a "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo

After YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former five-time UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match earlier this year, Paul once again beat Woodley in a last-minute rematch on Saturday evening.

Taking place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the duo participated in the Showtime pay-per-view event, where Paul, 24, knocked Woodley out during the sixth round in the rematch. Paul struck his opponent with his right hand, knocking Woodley, 39, out cold and causing him to faceplant onto the mat below.

On Twitter, Paul celebrated his win with a selection of tweets. In one, the former Disney Channel star shared a series of photos from the event as he posted a video of his knockout in another. "I've KO'ed everyone I've fought," he wrote alongside the latter.

In October, Paul, announced on Instagram that he would be squaring off against undefeated boxer Tommy Fury. But earlier this month, Fury was forced to pull out of the match due to medical reasons. It was later revealed that mixed martial artist Woodley would step in as his replacement for Saturday's fight.

On Dec. 6, Paul shared a flyer on Instagram promoting round two of the match against Woodley and wrote a scathing message directed at Fury, calling out the Love Island alum for dropping out.

"When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles [Fury] was pulling out, I told them I'll fight anyone on December 18th." He continued, "Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis,… I don't give a f— who it is. Tommy's pulling out because of a 'medical condition' called vaginitis."

Paul added, "Unlike the Fury's, Tyron actually has some balls, is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out."

"First time I outboxed him," he wrote. "This time I'm gonna punish him and leave no doubt."

At Friday's pre-fight staredown, Paul posted a video of him trash-talking Woodley, in which he told the fighter, "It's gonna be a buck … You already lost once." He captioned the tense clip: "TIME TO BUCK. TOMORROW."

Woodley posted a similar video on his Instagram Friday, writing, "OFFICIAL WEIGN [sic] INS. IT'S GOING F— DOWN... He's going NIGHT NIGHT."

In September, Woodley debuted an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo on the inside of his middle finger after he agreed to get the ink if Paul would grant him a rematch following the loss in August.

"I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause I heard you been talking back to your elders," Woodley wrote in the caption. He added the hashtag "#ManOfMyWord."