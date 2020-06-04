"I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness," the former University of Georgia quarterback said in a statement

Jake Fromm Apologizes After Saying Only ‘Elite White People’ Should Be Allowed to Own Guns

Buffalo Bills rookie and former University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is apologizing for using the term "elite white people" in a text message conversation from last year.

In leaked screen grabs of the exchange shared on Twitter, Fromm — who was drafted to the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft — said that guns should be made "very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Later in the exchange, Fromm said he didn't mean to imply he thought of himself as elite, writing, "I'm not I'm just sayin."

On Thursday, the athlete, 21, apologized for his "word choice and sentiment."

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation," he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment."

"Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100 percent," Fromm continued. "I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not a representative of the person I am."

"Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness," the NFL newcomer concluded.

The Bills issued a statement of their own on the incident later on Thursday, saying that Fromm apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.

Image zoom Jake Fromm Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019," the New York team's statement said. "He was wrong and he admitted it to us."

"We don't condone what he said," the statement continued. "Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange. He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did."