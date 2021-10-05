Married Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Apologizes After He's Filmed with Dancing Woman at Bar

Urban Meyer said he also apologized to his family for the "stupid" incident

Urban Meyer, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is apologizing after viral photos and videos showed him getting close to a woman who was not his wife at a bar in Ohio over the weekend.

A video from the bar posted on social media appears to show a blonde woman dancing on Meyer's lap. Another picture shows Meyer's hand on or very near the woman's bottom.

Meyer, who joined Jacksonville in January after a successful college coaching career with Florida and Ohio State, has been married to his wife Shelley Meyer since 1986.

Meyer spoke to reporters on Monday and addressed the video showing him with the unidentified woman.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer said. "Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position."

He explained that he didn't fly back with the team following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, and instead stayed in Ohio to have dinner with family members at his restaurant, Urban Meyer's Pint House.

"I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to the dinner that night," he said. "There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did."

Urban Meyer

"They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left," he continued.

Meyer said also said he apologized to his family for the controversy.

"Yeah, yeah, of course, I did," he said, according to the Denver Post. "That's not me. Oh, yeah, they're upset."

Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said that he has "addressed this matter with Urban" in a statement. Said Khan, "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable."

"I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere," he added. "Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."