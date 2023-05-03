Jackson Mahomes, Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office records reviewed by PEOPLE show the 22-year-old social media influencer is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday afternoon.

Mahomes' arrest reportedly stems from an incident at a local restaurant in late February, according to local KCTV5, who confirmed with police that the arrest and incident are connected.

The NFL star's younger brother had been accused of assaulting Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old restaurant owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, by forcibly kissing her. He was also accused of shoving a waiter.

Jackson Mahomes. Justin Rex/AP/Shutterstock

Mahomes denied the accusations through his lawyer, Brandon Davies, in a statement to KCTV5 in March.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," Davies said in the statement. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

TMZ published surveillance video from the alleged February incident on Wednesday, which shows Mahomes repeatedly grabbing Vaughn's neck and kissing her as she appears to push him away.

Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

The younger Mahomes brother has often appeared alongside his brother Patrick, 27, throughout his career. The siblings appeared in a State Farm commercial together, and Jackson, who has a large following on social media, has also made appearances alongside Patrick at games and Super Bowl celebrations.

However, Jackson has been embroiled in several controversies while shadowing his brother Patrick.

In September 2021, Jackson was criticized for pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan at a game, an action he said stemmed from comments the fan had made about the Mahomes family.

"He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it," Patrick told the Kansas City Star at the time, "and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can."

Jackson also later apologized for another incident caught on video, which showed him dancing on a memorial for former Washington football player Sean Taylor, who died in 2007.