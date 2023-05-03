Jackson Mahomes, Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Out on Bond Following Aggravated Sexual Battery Accusation

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is out on bond hours after he was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery on Wednesday.

Local news channel KCTV-5 captured footage of Mahomes walking to his car from the Johnson County Detention Center. According to the outlet, he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office records reviewed by PEOPLE show the 22-year-old social media influencer was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Mahomes' arrest reportedly stems from an alleged incident at a local restaurant in late February, according to KCTV-5, who confirmed with police that the arrest and incident are connected.

The NFL star's younger brother had been accused of forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. He was also accused of shoving a waiter in a separate incident.

Mahomes denied the allegations through his lawyer, Brandon Davies, in a statement to KCTV-5 in March.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," Davies said in the statement. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

TMZ published surveillance video from the February incident on Wednesday, which reportedly shows Mahomes repeatedly grabbing Vaughn's neck and kissing her as she appears to push him away.

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

The younger Mahomes brother has often appeared alongside his brother Patrick, 27, throughout his NFL career. The siblings appeared in a State Farm commercial together, and Jackson, who has a large social media following, has also made appearances alongside Patrick at games and Super Bowl celebrations.

However, Jackson reportedly has been embroiled in several controversies while shadowing his brother Patrick, who has won two Super Bowls.

In September 2021, Jackson was criticized for pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan at a game, an action he said stemmed from comments the fan had made about the Mahomes family.

"He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it," Patrick told the Kansas City Star at the time. "And he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can."

Jackson also later apologized for another incident caught on video, which showed him dancing on a memorial for former Washington football player Sean Taylor, who died in 2007.

He is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday afternoon.