Jackson Mahomes' Mom Celebrates His Birthday Ahead of His Court Appearance for Sexual Assault Charges

Jackson Mahomes' mom is celebrating her son's 23rd birthday on the eve of his appearance in court.

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Jackson and NFL star Patrick Mahomes, posted an Instagram tribute to her youngest son on Monday.

"Happy Birthday, son I love you," Randi, 50, wrote in the caption of a slideshow featuring photos of Jackson with family.

Jackson, a social media star in his own right, is due in court on Tuesday following his arrest on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

Jackson's arrest reportedly stems from an alleged incident at a local Kansas City restaurant in late February, according to KCTV-5, who confirmed with police that the arrest and incident are connected.

Jackson had been accused of assaulting Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old restaurant owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, by forcibly kissing her. He was also accused of shoving a waiter.

On May 3, Jackson posted bond after his arrest. Local news channel KCTV-5 captured footage of Mahomes walking to his car from the Johnson County Detention Center. According to the outlet, he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office records reviewed by PEOPLE show the 22-year-old social media influencer was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jackson denied the accusations through his lawyer, Brandon Davies, in a statement to KCTV5 in March.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," Davies said in the statement. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

TMZ published surveillance video from the alleged February incident on Wednesday, which shows Jackson repeatedly grabbing Vaughn's neck and kissing her as she appears to push him away.

Jackson has been the subject of several controversies while shadowing his brother Patrick over the years.

In September 2021, Jackson was criticized for pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan at a game, an action he said stemmed from comments the fan had made about the Mahomes family.

"He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it," Patrick told the Kansas City Star at the time, "and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can."

Jackson also later apologized for another incident caught on video, which showed him dancing for a TikTok on a memorial for former Washington football player Sean Taylor, who died in 2007.

In the clip, which Jackson has since deleted from his TikTok account but has been reposted elsewhere, Jackson is seen dancing inside of a roped off area on the sidelines of FedExField in Washington, D.C. Inside the area where Jackson recorded his dance, the grass is painted with a large 21, Taylor's jersey number.

His TikTok sparked swift criticism online, with one commenter describing the dance as "irredeemably stupid" and another Twitter user calling Jackson a "horrible person" for dancing on Taylor's memorial.

In an apology shared on Twitter Sunday night, Jackson wrote, "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."