Jackson Mahomes Grabbed Woman 'by the Throat' and Forcibly Kissed Her Three Times, Court Filing Claims

Patrick Mahomes' 23-year-old brother was arrested earlier this month and charged with aggravated sexual battery

Published on May 16, 2023 11:59 AM
Jackson Mahomes, center, exits the Johnson County jail after being arraigned on three charges of sexual battery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Olathe, Kan.
Jackson Mahomes. Photo: Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP

Jackson Mahomes allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and forcibly kissed her three times after pushing another restaurant employee, according to the police affidavit detailing why he was arrested earlier this month.

Jackson, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on May 3. The alleged incident occurred in February.

A new filing in the Johnson County District Court, reviewed by PEOPLE, gives new details to the charges and provides witness accounts as to what happened the night police responded to a call at a restaurant in suburban Kansas City.

The restaurant owner — who is not named in the court filing but identified herself as 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn in interviews with The Kansas City Star — claims the 23-year-old social media influencer asked her to talk in the restaurant's office. She told police that when inside, he allegedly "grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth" without her consent, according to the affidavit.

Vaughn said she pushed Jackson away but "30 seconds later," he forcibly kissed her again, per the affidavit. After pushing him away again, the younger Mahomes kissed her without her consent a third time, she claims, and "told her not to tell anyone."

TMZ previously published security footage of some of the incident. The restaurant owner told police "she tried to call out to two servers" who were in another area of the restaurant, but they did not hear her.

Jackson Mahomes exits the Johnson County jail after being arraigned on three charges of sexual battery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Olathe, Kan.
Jackson Mahomes. Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP

After the incident, the affidavit says Vaughn told those two servers about what happened and "showed them her neck which had visible sign of injury that was fresh." Both of the servers backed up the restaurant owner's account of what happened when they spoke with police, according to the affidavit.

Jackson is also accused of pushing a restaurant worker who tried to open the door of the office to get a water bottle he left in the room. The affidavit says that, "He found the door to the office locked and he entered the key code and was barely through the door" when Jackson pushed him "in the chest and told him he could not come in."

The worker's father called the police after hearing about the incident, according to the affidavit, which says there's multiple surveillance cameras that captured the incident. Per the affidavit, the worker said that Jackson attempted to apologize for the alleged shove, but told the worker he "shouldn't have to tell [the employee] twice to leave a room and that if he is in the room in the restaurant, it is off limits."

Soon after the alleged forcible kissing incident with the restaurant owner, Vaughn's boyfriend arrived and asked Jackson to leave. The filing says Jackson "refused to leave until [the owner] gave him a hug which she reluctantly did."

Jackson was released from jail on $100,000 bond after his arrest earlier this month.

Jackson has often appeared in his brother Patrick's orbit throughout his football career, but those appearances have sometimes come with controversy.

In September 2021, Jackson was filmed pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the team defeated his brother's Chiefs, and a month later, the social media influencer came under fire for dancing on what appeared to be a tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor in a since-deleted TikTok.

The Mahomes family celebrated Jackson turning 23 on Monday. He is due in court Tuesday.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

