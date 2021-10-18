Patrick Mahomes' Brother Apologizes for Dancing on Late Athlete Sean Taylor's Retired Number

Jackson Mahomes issued an apology after he recorded a TikTok of himself dancing on Sean Taylor's logo at FedExField in Washington, D.C.

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has apologized after he came under fire for a TikTok he recorded during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson, 21, issued a statement on Twitter apologizing after he posted a video of himself dancing on what appeared to be a tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor, who died in 2007.

In the clip, which Jackson has since deleted from his TikTok account but has been reposted elsewhere, Jackson is seen dancing inside of a roped off area on the sidelines of FedExField in Washington, D.C. Inside the area where Jackson recorded his dance, the grass is painted with a large 21, Taylor's jersey number.

His TikTok sparked swift criticism online, with one commenter describing the dance as "irredeemably stupid" and another Twitter user calling Jackson a "horrible person" for dancing on Taylor's memorial.

In an apology shared on Twitter Sunday night, Jackson wrote, "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

In an image also circulating on social media, Jackson and others are shown standing inside of the area featuring Taylor's number.

The Washington Football Team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Washington Football Team retired Taylor's number during Sunday's game, making him only the third player in the team's history to receive the honor. Taylor died in 2007 after he was shot during a break-in at his Florida home, per ESPN. He was 24 years old.

Patrick Mahomes and brother Jackson Patrick and Jackson Mahomes | Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Jackson's TikTok controversy comes weeks after he made headlines for dousing a fan with water at a September game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. At the time, a video circulating on social media showed Jackson throwing the contents of a water bottle on a fan standing below him at Maryland's M&T Bank Stadium after the Chiefs lost to the Ravens.

A fan in Ravens jersey had reportedly been taunting Jackson before he dumped the water on him.

In an interview addressing his brother's actions, Patrick told the Kansas City Star he hoped Jackson would learn from the moment.