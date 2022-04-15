Robinson married fellow UCLA student Rachel Isum on Feb. 10, 1946, after five years of dating.

In a 2013 chat with PEOPLE, Rachel recalled thinking "he'd be arrogant" after a friend told her she should meet the popular jock. But "when I met Jack, he was so humble, so thoughtful — and handsome," Rachel said. "I thought, 'I'm glad I was wrong!' "

The couple presented an ever-united front against the rampant racism Robinson faced, which included death threats directed at both him and Rachel.

"We knew the end goal was important," Rachel said. "We weren't going to lose because some crazies were shouting insults and throwing balls at his head. We really felt that as long as we were together, nothing could happen to us. And luckily nothing ever did."