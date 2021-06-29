Jack Perry, Luke Perry's Son, Smooches Fellow Wrestler Anna Jay in Steamy PDA-Filled Photo

Jack "Jungle Boy" Perry, the son of the late Luke Perry, took to Instagram on Monday with a photo of himself kissing fellow AEW wrestler Anna Jay

Jack "Jungle Boy" Perry has found romance outside of the ring.

The professional wrestler, 24 - and son of the late Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry - shared a kiss with fellow All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Anna Jay in a steamy candid photo he posted on Monday to Instagram.

Jack and Jay, 22, couldn't keep their hands off each other in the PDA-filled snap, as they locked lips in a parking lot.

Both of them were dressed in their wrestling uniforms, their smooch taking place outside Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field stadium.

The pair previously sparked rumors of a relationship back in May, after they exchanged some flirty comments on Instagram. Now Instagram Official, their pairing was met with some buzz from the wrestling community.

"Ohhhhhh snap!!!" wrote WWE's Renee Paquette in a comment, while AEW's Penelope Ford exclaimed, "Yesss."

"What was all the one in a million talk!?" AEW's Cash Wheeler teased in another response, while Jay's fellow Dark Order member Colt Cabana jokingly asked on Twitter if she was recruiting her new beau to their stable of heels.

Jay has been out of commission since February, when she revealed she had a shoulder injury that would keep her out of the ring for the next six months to a year.

Jack signed with AEW in January 2019.

Earlier this month, he put up a good fight against Kenny Omega, after challenging him for his AEW World Championship title during Saturday Night Dynamite. Ultimately, Jack lost the match.

Luke Perry died on March 4, 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

Jack previously credited his father for encouraging him to chase his dreams.

"I first started wrestling when I was 10-years-old," the up-and-coming wrestler said in November 2019, according to Wrestling Inc. "I remember talking to my dad one day in the car, and I was saying something about chasing my dreams."