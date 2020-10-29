Jack Nicklaus Endorses Donald Trump for President: 'Already Cast My Vote for Him'

"You might not like the way our President says or tweets things — and trust me, I have told him that! — but I have learned to look past that," Jack Nicklaus said

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus has endorsed President Donald Trump just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

In a lengthy post shared to Twitter on Wednesday, Nicklaus, 80, said he has already cast his vote for Trump, 74.

"Through the years, I have been blessed to personally know several Presidents on both sides of the aisle," Nicklaus began in his statement. "All were good people. All loved their country. And all believed in the American Dream."

"I have had the privilege over the last 3½ years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed," he continued. "I have been very disappointed in what he's had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country."

Nicklaus, who has won 73 times on the PGA Tour, also claimed that "Donald Trump's policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it."

"You might not like the way our President says or tweets things — and trust me, I have told him that! — but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he's tried to accomplish," he added. "This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies, and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now you have the opportunity to take action."

"I know we are only a few days from Nov. 3 and Election Day, but I am certain many of you have not yet made up your minds," he continued, as his post came to a close. "I certainly have and already cast my vote for him!"

Trump went on to thank Nicklaus for his support, writing back on Twitter, "Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!"

Nicklaus and Trump played golf together in Florida in February 2019, and were joined by Tiger Woods. After praising Woods on Twitter after the game, Trump said, "Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other.”

In July, Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife Barbara tested positive for COVID-19 back in March and isolated at their home in North Palm Beach, Florida until April 20, when they were “done with” the virus.