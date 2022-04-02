"I used to play every year," Jack Nicklaus said of the Masters Par 3 Contest, which takes place next Wednesday ahead of the official tournament in Augusta, Georgia

Jack Nicklaus Says He's 'Done' with Masters Par 3 Contest: 'I Just Can't Play Anymore'

Jack Nicklaus will strictly be a spectator at this year's Masters Par 3 contest.

The six-time Masters champion, 82, said he's "done" with the kick-off event, telling Golfweek he "just can't play anymore," but still enjoys watching the beloved tradition.

"In many ways it is the start of the golfing season," he said on Thursday. "It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don't play anymore, it's fun to be there. It's fun to go to the Masters dinner. I'm done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can't play anymore."

"And then there is the honor of hitting the opening tee shot alongside Gary Player. Now, with the addition of our good friend, Tom Watson, that will be nice. I enjoy seeing everybody. It's like a reunion," Nicklaus added.

Nicklaus has enjoyed watching a new generation take on the Masters, previously celebrating his grandson Gary "GT" Nicklaus Jr.'s hole-in-one at the Par 3 in 2018, when he was just 15 years old.

"What I did doesn't make any difference to me. Watching your grandson do something, it's really special," he told ESPN at the time, adding: "I got a few tears."

The proud grandfather, who said he predicted the miraculous shot, later sang his grandson's praises on Twitter.

"With all due respect to the Masters, allow me to put my six green jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don't know if I have had a more special day on a golf course," he wrote. "To have your grandson make his first hole in one on this stage … WOW! #Family #Memoryofalifetime."

Nicklaus added: "Where, Tom Rinaldi, does this moment rank for me among @TheMasters memories? No. 1. What does it mean? Everything. And certainly enough to make this old man cry. What a day!"