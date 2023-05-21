Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs

Jack was back Saturday night, after largely being out of the public eye prior to this Lakers' post-season run

By
Published on May 21, 2023 11:31 AM
Photo: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Jack Nicholson was back in the building at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night as the Los Angeles Lakers once again took on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals — but even his cheers were not enough to lift L.A. to a victory.

As it stands now, Denver leads Los Angeles in the best-of-seven series 3-0. One more victory and the Nuggets will make franchise history with their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Oscar-winning actor, 86, was once again at his courtside seat on Saturday, cheering on the team in his mostly all-black dress ensemble, navy blue polo with his signature sunglasses.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, from right, loses the ball while driving to the basket while Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green and forward Michael Porter Jr. defends during the fourth quarter of game three in the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena
Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Back in the day, Nicholson attending a Lakers game would not make for much of a headline, as the now-retired iconic actor has been a super-fan seen courtside for decades. However, he has largely been out of the public eye for some time after stepping away from his Hollywood career, which in turn gave way to speculation about his health.

Perhaps that is the reason he is once again been a fixture at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers have made an impressive run in the post-season after a mediocre regular season.

The four games at which he has appeared as of late mark the first games Nicholson has been spotted at since the Lakers' season opener in October 2021, ESPN reports.

Nicholson was seen catching up with Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David and LeBron James at the April 28 game. Nicholson was also honored during the same game with a video montage of his iconic roles in The Shining (1980) and as the Joker in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) on the jumbotron.

Nicholson's last on-screen role was in 2010 with the rom-com How Do You Know. Three years later Nicholson explained why he wasn't signing up for more roles, telling The Sydney Morning Herald in 2013, "I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven — but I'm not, I don't have to be out there anymore."

