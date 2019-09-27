Judo Athlete and Olympic Hopeful Jack Hatton Dies Suddenly at 24: 'He Will Not Be Forgotten'

Image zoom Jack Hatton Facebook

Jack Hatton, a rising judo star who had dreams of competing at the Olympics, died suddenly this week. He was 24.

The USA judo team announced the martial art athlete’s “unexpected passing” in a statement on their website on Wednesday, but did not disclose how Hatton died.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that USA Judo announces the unexpected passing of USA Judo national team member, Jack Hatton,” the organization wrote. “We extend our sincere condolences to the Hatton Family, and Jack’s teammates, coaches and friends.”

“Jack was one of America’s top judo players and was a multi-time medalist for USA Judo in various competitions across the globe,” the judo team continued. “Jack made an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will not be forgotten. We grieve with the entire USA Judo and international judo community during this tough time.”

Hatton, who went by “Judo Jack”, first decided to try judo when he was 5-years-old after being inspired by his father and brother, who are both black belts, according to his Facebook bio.

He began his training at the Jason Morris Judo Center and San Jose State University, but it wasn’t long before he was earning berths to Jr. World Championships, winning the Jr. US Open three years in a row, and medaling at the Sr. Nationals at the age of 17.

Since 2015, Hatton has trained at Pedro’s Judo Center in Wakefield, Massachusetts, where he has been coached by two-time Olympic Medalist Jimmy Pedro, his bio states.

While under Pedro’s leadership, the athlete won both the Nationals and El Salvador World Cup in his first year as a senior, placed first in the Quebec Open, Argentina World Cup, Chile World Cup, and won several national-level competitions. Hatton was also a two-time Grand Prix Medalist and helped prepare the 2016 Olympic team for the games.

In a statement on the training center’s Instagram, Pedro noted how Hatton was “pursuing his dream of becoming a member of the 2020 Olympic Team” before his “untimely” death.

“Along with being a top US Judo athlete, Jack was kind-hearted, caring and an all-around great person. He was a true role model for students at our dojo and judoka all over the country,” he said of Hatton, who was described as “one of our students, teammates, brothers, and friends.”

“He will be deeply missed by all of us at Pedro’s Judo Center and the rest of the judo world,” Pedro added, before providing a helpline for anyone who is “struggling with depression or their mental health.”

Since announcing the tragic news, the USA National Judo team has been providing grief counseling services for those in need. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Hatton’s family, which has raised nearly $18,000 in just one day.

Many of the judo star’s friends and family have used the platform to share their fondest memories of Hatton, as well as advocate for more attention to mental health in sports.

“You were a truly remarkable person and I will miss you incredibly. You will never be forgotten and will go down in history as one of US Judo’s absolute greatest human beings,” wrote one person. “Rest in peace brother, love you and look forward to seeing you again one day.”

“Not only was he an inspiration and a great athlete, but he was also a very good human being who will be missed and remembered,” added someone else. “It is very sad that in sports we sometimes forget that athletes are essentially humans who need our help and attention just like anybody else.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.