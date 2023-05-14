Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies After Allegedly Showing Gun on Instagram

The suspension comes two months after Morant was suspended by the NBA over a similar incident, which took place in Denver

By
Published on May 14, 2023 06:06 PM
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies
Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty

Ja Morant has been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies from all team activities after a video recently posted on social media — and since deleted — allegedly showed him wielding a handgun.

The Grizzlies announced the suspension Sunday in a brief statement posted to social media, noting that the suspension is pending a league review. The suspension comes two months after Morant was suspended by the NBA over a similar incident, which took place in Denver.

"We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement Sunday, per ESPN.

The suspension is the result of a reported incident that took place Saturday during an Instagram Live session on Morant's friend Davonte Pack's account, according to ESPN, which also reported the All-Star allegedly flashed a handgun while driving and singing to a rap song. The video has since been deleted. It is not clear if it expired or was intentionally removed.

Morant, 23, reportedly entered a counseling program in March after an IG Live video showed him holding a gun while at a Denver club when the Grizzlies were in town to play the Nuggets. He was suspended eight games after meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as reported by ESPN; the commissioner called Morant's conduct in the Denver club, "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous."

Morant told ESPN in an interview around the time of the initial suspension that he realized "what I have to lose" and would try to be "more responsible, more smarter and staying away from all the bad decisions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morant did not face any criminal charges for the Denver incident.

Related Articles
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Suspended for 8 Games After Displaying Gun While in a Club in Instagram Live Video
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Claims Gun Shown on His Instagram Live Is Not His: 'I Put Myself in a Bad Position'
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBA Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges After Gun Controversy at Colorado Club
Ja Morant
NBA Star Ja Morant Accused of Punching Teen at His Memphis Home: Report
Nikola Jokic and Natalija Jokic
Who Is Nikola Jokic's Wife? All About Natalija Jokic
ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Jeanie Buss and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeanie Buss Praises 'Committed' Lakers Team for Making Playoffs: 'Would've Been Easy to Give Up' (Exclusive)
Ja Morant
NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers
Trevor Bauer
MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer to Play in Japan on 1-Year Deal Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: 'There She Is'
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Eagles Player Josh Sills Waives Arraignment After Getting Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges