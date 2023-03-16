Ja Morant Suspended for 8 Games After Displaying Gun While in a Club in Instagram Live Video

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as the league announced the 8-game suspension against the athlete

By
Published on March 16, 2023 12:45 AM
Ja Morant
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Ja Morant has been suspended for a total of eight games after he allegedly displayed a gun on social media while at a club.

The NBA announced its decision in a statement released on its website on Wednesday.

"The discipline is in response to Morant's live streaming of a video on March 4 in which he is holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub," the league said of the Memphis Grizzlies point guard.

Morant, 23, will be able to play again on Monday, March 20, against the Dallas Mavericks.

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the release. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."

Continued Silver: "He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

After investigating the incident, the league office did not determine whether the gun belonged to Morant, if he brought it into the venue, or if he had it in his possession before or after the footage was captured.

"The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime," said the NBA.

The suspensions came after Silver met with Morant at the NBA's New York office, along with other league heads including NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio.

A representative for Morant did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

He was first suspended for two games immediately after the incident and later apologized for his behavior in a statement obtained by ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

RELATED VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. Removed from Flight After Police Say He 'Refused to Comply with Safety Protocol'

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said in the statement. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down."

"I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being," he added.

Morant reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida and there "remains no timetable for his return to active play," Wojnarowski posted on Twitter Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All of this stems from an incident on March 3 where Morant started an Instagram Live hours after the Grizzlies' 113-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets. In the video, he appeared to be partying in a club shirtless and at one point appeared to hold up a handgun with his left hand while smiling.

Following the release of the video, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement that the league was "aware of a social media post" and was "investigating" the incident, per ESPN.

The Glendale Police Department said they did not have probable cause to file charges against Morant.

Related Articles
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBA Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges After Gun Controversy at Colorado Club
Ja Morant
NBA Star Ja Morant Accused of Punching Teen at His Memphis Home: Report
Trevor Bauer
MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer to Play in Japan on 1-Year Deal Following Sexual Assault Allegations
plate umpire who made an egregious third strike call to end a game between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State
College Umpire Suspended 'Indefinitely' After Shocking Third Strike Call Ends Game
Ja Morant
NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Heated Exchange at Lakers Game Goes Viral: 'I Was Absolutely Wrong'
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Eagles Player Josh Sills Waives Arraignment After Getting Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. attends ‘The 7th Annual Imagine Ball’ presented by Imagine LA at The Peppermint Club on October 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Imagine LA ); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Magic Johnson Would 'Love to See' Kyrie Irving in L.A. Lakers 'Purple and Gold'
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Eagles' Josh Sills on NFL's Exempt List After Rape and Kidnapping Charges, Will Not Play in Super Bowl
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami.
Meyers Leonard, NBA Player Suspended 2 Years Ago for Antisemitic Slur, to Work Out for Lakers: Report
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi
Suspensions from Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams Post-Game Altercation Reduced to Fines