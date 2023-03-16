Ja Morant Claims Gun Shown on His Instagram Live Is Not His: 'I Put Myself in a Bad Position'

The Memphis Grizzlies star said he put himself and his 3-year-old daughter in "a bad position" when he held up a gun inside a nightclub on Instagram Live

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 16, 2023 02:40 PM
Ja Morant
Photo: Justin Ford/Getty

Ja Morant is denying that a gun he held up in a Denver nightclub was his, as he addressed his recent suspension from the NBA during a sit-down interview with Jalen Rose on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old NBA star, who is currently suspended for eight games after brandishing a gun inside a Denver nightclub on an Instagram Live video, told Rose the gun in the video didn't belong to him and acknowledged his actions' potential harm to the league.

"The gun wasn't mine," said Morant. "It's not who I am, I don't condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions."

Morant admitted he "made a bad mistake" by posting the video, adding, "I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes, but in the future, I'm going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I'm about and change this narrative."

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

The Memphis Grizzlies star said he has been actively participating in different forms of therapy, including working with a talk therapist and doing Reiki treatment. "I've been doing anxiety breathing, different stuff to help me manage that and release all that stuff from my body," Morant said.

"I put myself in a bad position, and also my daughter [Kaari Morant, 3]," he told Rose during the interview. "There's times where she'll even tell me if she's had a bad day. I felt like if she can tell me that, then I can be able to go and talk to somebody as well."

Morant started an Instagram Live hours after the Grizzlies' 113-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. In the video, he appeared to be partying in a club shirtless and at one point appeared to hold up a handgun with his left hand while smiling.

Following the release of the video, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement that the league was "aware of a social media post" and was "investigating" the incident, per ESPN.

On Saturday, Morant apologized for his behavior in a statement obtained by NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. "I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down."

Morant has been the subject of several allegations of assault over the last few months.

According to an article published earlier this month by The Washington Post, Morant was allegedly involved in two altercations last summer.

In one incident, Morant was said to have "threatened" the head of security at a Memphis mall after an altercation in the parking lot, which led the security chief to file a police report. In the other incident, a teenage boy reportedly told the police that Morant had punched him during a pickup basketball game at Morant's residence.

The NBA said Morant will be able to return to the court on Monday for Memphis' game against the Dallas Mavericks.

