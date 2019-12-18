J.R. Smith Says He's Been 'Separated for Months' After Wife Claims He Cheated

Image zoom Jewel Harris/Instagram

J.R. Smith responded on Wednesday after his wife accused the NBA star of having an affair.

On Tuesday, Jewel Harris shared a nearly 10 minute-long Instagram video, where she conducted an emotional prayer while in a car. After praying for herself, she asked God to forgive Smith, 34, and a woman named “Candice.” She did not share the woman’s last name.

“My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, Lord Father God, she’s hurting … For her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man, Father God, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this,” she said in the lengthy video. “I lift her up.”

Also in the clip, Harris said, “God I am asking, father God, as your servant, to please help and heal my husband … and please forgive him because he know not what he do.”

She asked for forgiveness for both her husband and the woman, stating, “Please forgive them lord because they don’t know the path of destruction that is before them father God for coming against your daughter!”

Near the end of her in-car prayer, Harris — while in tears — thanked God for “giving her strength to go through all of this that’s meant to break me down.”

“I pray for my enemies,” she added. “Anybody that has come against my marriage or tried to attack my marriage and has put their hand on my marriage.”

Smith appeared to respond to his wife’s allegations on his Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon and claimed that the pair have “been separated for months.”

“IG aint a place for relationships but God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months. He doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that…#thats all,” Smith wrote.

Smith and Harris married in April 2016. They share daughter Dakota, 2, and daughters Peyton and Demi, from both parents’ previous relationships.

Rumors about an alleged relationship between Smith and The Flash star Candice Patton have been circling, and began when they were seen together at a Halloween party in October. Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan posted a video of the pair on her Instagram Story at the time.

Reps for Patton and Smith did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Harris did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Numerous other celebrities commented on Harris’ post, including LeBron James’ wife Savannah James, who wrote, “Amen💕 I love you Sis!!.”