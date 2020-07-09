Ivy League Cancels All Fall Sports, Including College Basketball and Football, amid Coronavirus

The Ivy League placed all sports on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, and other universities may soon follow suit

Months after the NCAA made the unprecedented decision to cancel March Madness at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ivy League has canceled all fall sports — including basketball and football — for the remainder of the year.

On Wednesday, the league became the first Division I conference to scrap all sports for the upcoming semester. In a statement, the Ivy League Council of Presidents cited the ongoing coronavirus threat around the country as the primary driver of their decision.

"As a leadership group, we have a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students who attend our institutions, as well as the faculty and staff who work at our schools," the statement said. "These decisions are extremely difficult, particularly when they impact meaningful student-athlete experiences that so many value and cherish."

"With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall," the council continued.

Ivy League executive director Robin Harris told ESPN student-athletes will still be allowed to practice at school facilities under restrictions.

"We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations," the council said in their statement. "There can be no greater responsibility — and that is the basis for this difficult decision."

The Ivy League is made up of eight schools — Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.

The news comes on the same day that Stanford University cut 11 varsity sports programs: men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and wrestling.

"This is heartbreaking news to share. These 11 programs consist of more than 240 incredible student-athletes and 22 dedicated coaches," the university said in an open letter to the community.

"They were built by more than 4,000 alumni whose contributions led to 20 national championships, 27 Olympic medals, and an untold number of academic and professional achievements," the letter said. "Each of the individuals associated with these programs will forever have a place in Stanford’s history."

The decision to cut the programs came in response to a gap in resources spurred on by the pandemic, CNN reported.

According to a New York Times database, the United States has seen more than 3 million cases and 132,237 deaths related to the virus over the last five months.