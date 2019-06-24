Italy Will Officially Host the 2026 Winter Olympics

Image zoom Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP

Ciao Italy!

The official site of the 2026 Winter Olympics has been named, with athletes heading to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in seven years.

The exciting news was announced in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Monday and will mark the fourth time the country has hosted the games. Most recently, Italy hosted the Winter Olympics in Turin in 2006. Previous games also included the Winter Olympics in 1956 and the Summer Olympics in 1960.

Milano-Cortina elected as Host City for the Winter Olympic Games 2026 @MilanoCortina26 #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/v9MHpRMfLB — Olympics (@Olympics) June 24, 2019

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo was chosen over Stockholm-Are, Sweden’s bid to host the 2026 games, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Washington Post, the International Olympic Committee has promised at least $925 million toward total expected costs for the games of $1.7 billion.

The games will follow the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Paris, France, will host the 2024 Summer Games, while the Olympics will return to the U.S. in 2028, with the action centered around Los Angeles.