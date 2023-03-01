Italian Cyclist Fined for Killing San Marino Tourism Minister's Cat: 'Stupid and Irresponsible'

Antonio Tiberia admitted using an air rifle he purchased in June 2022 to shoot Federico Pedini Amati's cat, resulting in the pet's instant death

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 01:41 PM
Antonio Tiberi, Italian Cyclist Suspended for Killing San Marino Tourism Minister’s Cat
Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty

Italian professional cyclist Antonio Tiberi has been fined and suspended after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a cat belonging to San Marino's Minister of Tourism, Federico Pedini Amati.

According to CNN, a court in San Marino fined Tiberi 4,000 euros, equivalent to approximately $4,250.

Per the outlet, the 21-year-old admitted using an air rifle he purchased in June 2022 to shoot Amati's cat, resulting in the pet's instant death.

Tiberi apologized for his actions on Twitter, calling them "tremendously stupid and irresponsible."

"I deeply regret my shameful actions," he said.

"I did something tremendously stupid and irresponsible, the seriousness and danger of which I realized only after the act," he continued. "I don't want to make excuses."

Tiberi, who lives in San Marino, also announced that he would donate his prize money from this season's winnings to animal welfare organizations in San Marino and volunteer with those organizations in person.

Antonio Tiberi, Italian Cyclist Suspended for Killing San Marino Tourism Minister’s Cat
Dario Belingheri/Getty

In his response, Amati expressed his appreciation for Tiberi's apology but appeared to suggest the cyclist could lose his residency status in the republic. He also criticized Tiberi's fine.

"The cat didn't bother anyone," Amati told the Corriere della Sera newspaper, per BBC.

"It had been with us for a long time. My three-year-old daughter Lucia loved it. You cannot kill a pet and get away with a 4,000-euro fine," he added. "I appreciated that the boy admitted the fact. Having said that, we don't need to give these people residence."

RELATED VIDEO: Former New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore Dead at 24: 'Forever in Our Hearts'

San Marino is the third-smallest country in Europe, and, uniquely, is entirely surrounded by Italy.

Tiberi's cycling team, Trek-Segafredo, condemned his actions and suspended him without pay for at least 20 days, including three races in Italy.

The team also announced they were donating Tiberi's suspended pay to an "appropriate animal care, protection and rescue organization."

Related Articles
George Toma
Legendary Super Bowl Groundskeeper George Toma Says He's 'Finished' with NFL After Field Problems
highschool basketball
Massive Brawl Breaks Out at an Oklahoma High School Girls' Basketball Game
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter (88) during the G-Day intrasquad spring game on April 16, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.
Arrest Warrant Out for Georgia Football Star Jalen Carter Over Car Crash That Killed His Teammate
Athleta Partners with 11 Elite Athletes to Continue its Mission of Empowering Women and Girls
Allyson Felix Doesn't 'Feel the Itch' to Go Back to Running: 'I'm Where I'm Supposed to Be'
Irv Cross
NFL Sportscaster and Former Player Irv Cross Had Stage 4 CTE, New Findings Show
Taylor Lewan Claims Titans Dumped His Equipment on Porch After Release
Titans Appear to Leave Taylor Lewan's Belongings on Front Porch After Cutting Him: 'That's Cold'
Burckel & Greg Deichmann Wedding
MLB Player Greg Deichmann Marries Burckel Gervais in 'Fairytale' Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas
A Virginia high school’s girls basketball coach is under investigation after an altercation with a spectator during a game on Thursday. Richlands head coach Tom Rife was captured on video jumping over the team’s bench and confronting a male spectator during the final seconds of his team’s 54-51 loss to Wise Central.. Google MAps
Virginia Girls High School Basketball Coach Attacks Fan During Game: 'Inexcusable'
https://northeastconference.org/news/2023/2/25/MSWIM_NEC_Championships_Day5_Rel_2023.aspx. Northeast Conference
Howard University Men's Swim Team Makes History with First Championship in More Than 30 Years
Nebraska Cheerleader Competes Alone After Teammates Quit
Nebraska Cheerleader Competes at State Championships Alone After Teammates Quit
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets holds his ankle after an apparent injury during the second half of a basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center on February 27, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
LaMelo Ball Fractures Right Ankle Midway Through Game for Charlotte Hornets
LeBron James
LeBron James Reportedly Set to Miss Extended Game Time Due to Foot Injury
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Fernando Llano/AP/Shutterstock (13761180a) Mexico's starting pitcher Matt Pobereyko pitches in the first inning against the Dominican Republic during a Caribbean Series semifinal baseball game in La Guaira, Venezuela Caribbean Series Baseball, La Guaira, Venezuela - 09 Feb 2023
Former New York Mets Prospect Matt Pobereyko Dead at 31: 'Great Baseball Player and an Even Better Person'
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) walks on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in Miami Gardens, Fla Giants Dolphins Football, Miami Gardens, United States - 05 Dec 2021
The Miami Dolphins' Byron Jones Says He 'Can't Run or Jump' After 'Regrettable' NFL Injuries
Jamie Cail performs during the Phillips 66 National Championship at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, Tennessee.
Death of Champion Swimmer Jamie Cail Under Investigation by Police in Virgin Islands
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere
Jeff Bezos Reportedly Barred from Buying Washington Commanders by Current Owner Dan Snyder