"Thankfully, the wait is over because it's all back," says the star

Issa Rae Stars in New Commercial for Upcoming NBA Restart: 'The Wait Is Over'

Basketball is almost back — and it's a "whole new game."

In a new commercial promoting the restart of the NBA season — which was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — actress Issa Rae hypes up fans to get back into the sport.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A lot has been going on ... a lot," says Rae, 35, says in the video. "You know how they say you don't miss something till it's gone? Well, I've definitely been missing this."

Rae is then cut into the action at previous NBA games, even joining the players on the court.

"Thankfully, the wait is over because it's all back," says the star. "Well, with a slight twist. It's the game you love, like you've never seen it before."

The clip ends with Rae explaining: "This isn't the same NBA, it's a whole new game. But I think we can all agree, we're glad it's back."

The "Whole New Game" commercial is one of four commercials that will launch throughout the remainder of the restarted NBA season, a press release said.

The league moved to a bubble at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, where 22 teams will complete the season in a new format.

The latest round of COVID-19 testing showed that zero players of the 346 in the bubble tested positive for coronavirus since July 13.

The update comes one week after the NBA revealed that two out of 322 players had tested positive for the virus during the first batch of tests in the bubble.