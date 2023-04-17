Entertainment Sports Issa Rae Says Her Brothers' Love of the NBA Made Her a Fan: It Lets Me 'Bond with Them' (Exclusive) "I think there's just nothing more special than being in a room and everybody's rooting for the same team," the Insecure creator and star tells PEOPLE By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 03:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Issa Rae has her brothers to thank for her love of the NBA. The actress, 38, chatted with PEOPLE about her love of basketball and how it happened all thanks to her family. Noting how her "older brothers are huge Lakers fans," Rae, speaking at AT&T's Game Ball Experience last week, says her youngest brother also became a fan, and "I honestly just felt left out." "[It lets me] bond with them," the Insecure star adds of her fanfare. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Randy Shropshire/Getty Issa Rae Says She's 'Proud to Show What's Possible' with Her Career — and Shares What She's Still 'Chasing' Rae tells PEOPLE that her brothers "have their own Lakers group chat" and she got into her own fandom of the NBA "more into my adulthood." "It's just about being able to sit there with them, and then to also have my own gatherings and watch the game," she says. "It's such a good time." "I think there's just nothing more special than being in a room and everybody's rooting for the same team," Rae adds. "Everybody's emotional about whatever the plays are, and just getting excited about rooting for people." Randy Shropshire/Getty Rae's love of the sport extends past the NBA as well, given that she is also a huge supporter of college basketball and the WNBA. "It's incredible, especially on the WNBA and the women's college basketball side, just to see the attention that some of the players are getting, and — even through the negativity — just how invested people are in the success of these athletes, these women," she says. "That's just a fanfare that we haven't seen in the past before, and I hope that this only continues and also extends to the treatment and the compensation for female athletes moving forward," Rae adds. "... I'm just excited for what's to come." RELATED VIDEO: Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Make 500 Playoff 3-Pointers Rae's love of basketball took center stage at The Park at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday, where she partnered with AT&T to host a Game Ball Experience, an event that was held exclusively for the wireless provider's customers. At the event, a 20-foot tall "game ball" machine distributed various prizes, including accessories, gift cards, signed NBA player basketballs and NBA conference final tickets. One lucky winner also received a $5,000 cash prize. "I'm really just excited to get out and celebrate with everyone," Rae told PEOPLE at the event. "... It's a big giveaway, and it's really community-centered, so I'm just excited to get into it." She added: "It's just a great opportunity to ... get people together in the name of the game, and just show the appreciation that AT&T and the NBA all have for the community."