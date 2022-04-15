Mike Bossy, Former New York Islanders Star and Hall of Famer, Dead at 65

Beloved former New York Islander and hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy has died. He was 65.

TVA Sports, the French-Canadian sports network for which he served as a hockey analyst, confirmed the news.

According to CNN, Bossy had been battling lung cancer. In October 2021, the NHL legend announced his decision to pause his work with TVA Sports following his diagnosis. In an open letter at the time, Bossy explained, "It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause."

Bossy was born in Montreal, Canada, on January 22, 1957. His NHL career began in 1977 when, according to NHL.com, the then-rookie set the record for most games with more than 50 goals scored. According to NBC, Bossy still holds the highest average of goals per game in NHL history with .762.

Additionally, Bossy shares the record for most 60-goal seasons with Wayne Gretzky.

Bossy struggled with a back injury throughout his career before ultimately deciding to retire at age 30 in 1987. He was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 1991.

His former team was among those to pay tribute to Bossy on social media in the wake of his death.

"The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none," Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement on Friday.

Mike Bossy Mike Bossy | Credit: Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty

"Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever," Lamoriello continued. "On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss."

The Islanders have invited fans to join them in honoring Bossy on social media by changing their profile picture to his former jersey number, 22.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement on Friday about Bossy's death. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," Bettman wrote.