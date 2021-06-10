Islanders Fans Unite to Perform National Anthem Rendition at Nassau Coliseum Before Demolition

The New York Islanders eventually beat the Boston Bruins to move on to the Stanley Cup semifinals

The singing of the national anthem at Nassau Coliseum became a team effort on Wednesday night when New York Islanders fans helped sing the tune ahead of the franchise's victory over the Boston Bruins.

According to the New York Post, singer Nicole Raviv performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" just before the Islanders took on the Bruins in Game 6 of their playoff series.

As seen in a video shared by NBC Sports, Raviv lowers her microphone a few seconds after starting the anthem to let the more than 13,000 fans in attendance in Hempstead, New York, continue the song on their own.

Raviv sings into the microphone once more as the audience reaches the final verses, creating a powerful moment that was met with cheers and applause.

As noted by the Post, Raviv had experienced a technical malfunction during her preference before Game 4 of the series.

"My heart is full," Raviv tweeted. "The coliseum will forever have the best backup singers in the #NHL."

The Islanders eventually beat the Bruins 6-2 to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The team will now face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the round for the second consecutive season.

"What a great atmosphere ... it was deafening," Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said after the game. "I couldn't hear anything out there, I had some white noise for a while out there"

With the Islanders extending their season deep into the playoffs, fans are getting treated to more time at Nassau Coliseum, which is set to undergo a partial demolition. The arena initially opened in 1972.