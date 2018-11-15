Is Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged? What to Know About His Family & Relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be getting ready to walk down the aisle?

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha reported that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has accepted the Portuguese soccer player’s proposal just weeks after Ronaldo was accused of sexually assaulting a woman years prior, which he has denied.

While the pair have yet to comment on the engagement report, adding fuel to the fire, Rodriguez posted an image of herself wearing a sparkling diamond ring to her Instagram Story. The photo has since disappeared from her story.

The picture appeared to be taken during a recent outing the couple made to Zella London alongside the soccer star’s 8-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

“About last night! Amazing dinner at @zelalondon 👌🏽🔝” he wrote on Instagram alongside an image from the family outing. Rodriguez shared the same image on her own account, with a nearly identical caption.

A rep for Ronaldo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple, who have been dating for two years, welcomed their first child together in Nov. 2017. Their daughter, Alana Martina, celebrated her first birthday earlier this week.

Ronaldo is also a father to twins Eva Maria and Mateo, whom he welcomed via surrogate. The children were born just 7 months before the daughter he welcomed with Rodrgiuez.

Ronaldo has never revealed the mother of his older son publicly, explaining during a 2015 Jonathan Ross Show appearance that, “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always, always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son.”

Added Ronaldo at the time, “But I am not going to say because people want me to say.”

Asked when he will tell Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo said, “I’m not worried about that, he’s going to understand his daddy. … I’m gonna say the time when I feel that is the right time. … I don’t know. Let’s see.”

The soccer star has also never shared the identity of the twins’ surrogate.

Despite the healthy brood he already has at home, Ronaldo has hinted that he still wants a few more kids.

“I want to have seven children and as many Ballons d’Or,” the Portuguese athlete told French newspaper L’Equipe in Dec. 2017. The Ballon d’Or is an accolade given to the best-performing soccer player from around the world, which Ronaldo has already won five times.

An expanding family would be no problem for the couple, who have been open about their strong bond and their love of children. “With Cristiano, I have found love. We complement each other very well,” Rodríguez told Hola! Magazine that same month.

“We have a beautiful relationship. When I have him next to me, I have everything,” she told the Spanish-language magazine, adding: “The children are our happiness — we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and son Cristiano Jr. Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and family Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Ronaldo’s life is not without controversy, however.

In September, the soccer star who plays for Italian team Juventus, was accused of raping a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

In a civil suit filed in Nevada’s Clark County District Court last week, Kathryn Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo sexually assaulted her and later paid her to cover up the incident, according to court documents available online.

Mayorga claims that Ronaldo’s team coerced her into signing a nondisclosure and settlement agreement in 2010. According to Mayorga’s suit, she went to a Vegas nightclub on June 13, 2009, and was allegedly invited by Ronaldo to go back to his penthouse suite along with a group of people.

The lawsuit claims that Ronaldo sodomized Mayorga, later allegedly apologizing and stating that “he was usually a gentleman.”

German outlet Der Spiegel first reported Mayorga’s claims in 2017, but she was not named. She was identified for the first time report from the outlet published this year. At the time of the 2017 report, Ronaldo’s reps denied the claims and said in a statement to Der Spiegel, “The article is nothing but a piece of journalistic fiction.”

Ronaldo’s attorney Christian Schertz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but said in a statement that the story was “blatantly illegal… It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way. This is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy,” according to CNN.

During an Instagram live post in October, the athlete appeared to address the claims, saying, “What they said today, fake — fake news. They want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous — to say my name,” CNN reported.